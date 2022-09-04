trial access wristbands are sold; discover value

In the last week, the world followed the outcome of the court battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. As a way to earn money, people who are present on hearing days are selling their access wristbands for high prices on the internet.

On online sales sites, the price of access wristbands ranges from US$50 to up to US$5,000.

While the actress will have to pay her ex-husband about $8 million in damages and Depp $2 million to Amber, people will profit heavily from the sale of the bracelets.

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his three defamation allegations against his ex-wife. According to Depp’s defense, Amber defamed him in three points of an article that was published by the newspaper “Washington Post” in 2016.

The part in which the actress says she spoke out “against sexual violence – and faced the wrath of our culture” was considered as defamation by the jury; another passage in which she states that “two years later, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and felt the strength of our culture’s anger against women who speak out”; and yet, the part of the article where she says that “I got the rare real-time view of how institutions protect men accused of rape.”

On account of Depp’s victory in these three claims, the jury set the damages to be paid by Amber Heard at $10 million (compensatory measures) and $5 million (punitive measures). The latter amount was reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 to comply with the Virginia limit.

The actress won on only one of the three claims she made. In the jury’s view, the claim made by one of Depp’s lawyers that a police visit to the couple’s home was an “ambush, a hoax” initiated by her, was considered defamation.

As a result, Amber will receive $2 million in compensatory measures, however, there will be no compensation for punitive measures.