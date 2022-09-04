Twilight: The real reason they replaced the actress OF THIS character – Cinema



Disclosure/Summit

The main trio of the Twilight saga is usually the one that attracts the most attention. Formed by Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner), fans tend to focus on them, but there are several other captivating characters in the franchise. One of them, however, switched actresses between the first film and Eclipse. We’ll see why now.

Viewers meet a vampire named Victoria in the first part of the series, and she swears revenge on the Cullen family after they killed her lover, James.

But despite her small role, Victoria is considered the main antagonist of New Moon. In part two, she sends Laurent to locate the Cullens and Bella, but the werewolves end up killing Laurent before he can take them down.

After New Moon, viewers notice the evident change in Victoria’s appearance due to her makeover. But why did the production have to change Victoria’s interpreter?

Rachelle LeFevre wasn’t a big name in the industry until she was cast as Victoria in Twilight. LeFevre was so determined to star in the vampire movie that she sent Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke a letter revealing her interest in working with her.

In preparation, LeFevre also took a method acting approach, watching lion attacks on YouTube and taking trapeze lessons.

‘For an hour a day as we approached filming, I was a cat in my apartment,’ LeFevre shared at a Twilight roundtable.



Why Victoria’s Actress Was Replaced

Despite his dedication to the role, LeFevre had to leave Twilight due to scheduling conflicts – at least, that’s the story that fans were told.

According to Entertainment Weekly, LeFevre was ‘deeply hurt’ by Summit’s decision to recast her as Eclipse.

‘Although the production schedule for Eclipse is over three months,’ LeFevre shared. ‘Summit said they had a conflict during those ten days and would not accommodate me.’

Before filming Eclipse, LeFevre was committed to the 2010 Canadian film My Version of Love, which overlapped with the Twilight schedule.

As LeFevre was out of the picture, future The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard was slated to replace her.

She was Hardwicke’s first choice to play Victoria, but turned down the role because she believed she was too small to accept.

The Twilight Saga is available on Netflix.

