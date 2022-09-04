Understand why the weapon used in the attack on Kirchner failed

The vice president of ArgentinaCristina Kirchner, was the target of an attack last Thursday night, when the Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel shot in the face of the authority. The Bersa-branded weapon, however, failed and no bullets were fired, despite the shooter pulling the trigger.

In an interview with Clarín, professor of criminology and criminalistics Raúl Osvaldo Torre said he believed that there was no cartridge in the barrel of the gun at the time when Fernando fired. “For a fired projectile to come out, you have to house a cartridge in the chamber. To do this, you have to manually drag the slide and a cartridge is housed there. This did not happen in this case, there was not a projectile in the chamber”, explains Torre.

The specialist also points out that some kind of liquid, such as a weapon lubricant, reaches Kirchner, who, shortly after the shot, bends down to pick up a book that he was autographing at the time of the attack.

The weapon, which has not yet had a model and caliber released, is semi-automatic. That is, for a projectile to enter the chamber, it is necessary for the slide on top of the pistol to be pulled back. Without this action, the trigger can be pulled countless times without firing any projectiles. “Any of these calibers [.32 ou .380] da Bersa has a lot of damage capacity and at this distance it is deadly”, points out Torre.

Also according to information from Clarín, the Bersa Model Lusber 84 pistol is 11.4 cm long and weighs just over 572 g unloaded. The gun’s cartridge has space for seven bullets.





Argentine police found at least 100 bullets in Fernando’s house. A friend of the shooter said that the Brazilian said he would buy a gun to defend himself, but because of the boy’s reputation as a compulsive liar, no one believed the statement.