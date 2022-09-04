Undervolting on AMD Ryzen 5 7600X lowers temperature while maintaining good frequency and TDP

In stock, the CPU goes over 90 degrees and over 120 W

Stress tests done in AIDA64, with an engineering sample of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPUshow that the processor can exceed 90°C with consumption at 122 W and clocks at 5 GHz. This data refers to the CPU straight from the factory (stock), without any changes in the settings. On the other hand, an adjustment in voltages (undervolting) helps a lot in this situation.

The information comes from the leaker Harukaze5719 (with confirmation from WCCFtech about the SKU used) on Twitter and it shows the difference of CPU running in stock and also with manual adjustments in Vcore. Despite not mentioning what manual tension was set for the Ryzen 5 7600X, the processor managed to have its temperature lowered to 56°C and consumption around 67 W, keeping the same frequencies.

With this adjustment, it is possible to go even further. The Ryzen 5 7600X operates with a base clock of 4.7 GHz and boost to 5.3 GHz, and this test shows that the SKU in question was clocked very close to the boost, even with the consumption practically cut in half.

Another information that was not disclosed, and that makes a difference in this type of test, is the cooling system used. As it is an engineering sample, it is even more difficult to know, since tests with these CPUs are usually done in the company’s laboratories. Also, the announced Ryzen 7000 does not come with a cooler box.

AMD guarantees that Ryzen 5 7600X will be superior to the i9-12900K in games

According to AMD, the Ryzen 5 7600X will be a CPU up to 5% better than the Intel Core i9-12900K, the company’s current high-end processor. AMD’s mainstream SKU has 6 cores and 12 threads, 38 MB cache (32 MB L3 cache), base clock at 4.70 GHz and boost at 5.3 GHz.

Just this week, we showed that the Ryzen 5 7600X will be up to 40% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X, according to a benchmark in the Geekbench database. In single-thread, the Ryzen 5 7600X scores between 2092 and 2174 points, and 11337 and 11369 points in the multi-thread test. The Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600X averages 1613 (single-thread) and 8149 (multi-thread) points. The new Zen 4-based Ryzen 5 manages to be up to 35.5% and 39.1% faster, respectively.

The four officially unveiled Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen CPUs, Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 5 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X will be released on the day September 27th.

Via: WCCFtech