VAMPIRE JOURNALS: Remains of woman nailed to ground with scythe around her neck found in 17th-century cemetery

Attention: Contains graphic description. Discretion is advised.

PIEŃ, POLAND: A skeleton of a “vampire” was recently discovered in a 17th-century Polish cemetery. According to reports, Professor Dariusz Poliński, along with a team of researchers from Nicolaus Copernicus University, discovered the skeletal remains of the woman, who had been pinned to the ground with a sickle in her throat.

Speaking about the find on September 2, Poliński told DailyMail: “The sickle was not placed horizontally, but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased tried to get up, most likely the head would have been cut off or injured. “The professor further stated that the dead woman’s toe was found with a padlock to prevent her from returning from the dead and this strengthened the theory that the female was considered a vampire at the time of her death. He said that “the padlock would have been used during the burial process to symbolize the impossibility of return”, and added: “Forms of protection against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite on the ground, burning them and crushing them with a stone.”

According to the report, the researchers did not mention the age of the deceased; however, pointed out a silk cap, which was found on the skull, indicating that she belonged to a high social status.

5 Skeletons similarly discovered in 2015

According to DailyMail, in 2015, archaeologists discovered five similarly buried skeletons in a 400-year-old cemetery in the village of Drewsko. The remains had sickles stuck in the throat of an adult male, aged between 35 and 44 years; and an adult woman, aged between 35 and 39 years. Another body of an elderly woman was found, who was between 50 and 60 years old and was buried with a sickle in her waist and a medium-sized stone in her throat. The fourth belonged to a woman, aged between 30 and 39 years; and a teenager, who was supposed to be between 14 and 19 years old; both were found with sickles placed in their throats.

The researchers, who found these remains, said at the time: “When placed in graves, they were a guarantee that the dead would remain in their graves and therefore could not harm the living, but they may also have served to protect the dead from evil forces. .” They further added: “According to popular wisdom, a scythe protected women in labor, children and the dead against evil spirits. It also played a role in rituals designed to combat black magic and sorcery.”