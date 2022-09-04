Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

With a goal from Gabriel Pereira in the first half, Brusque beat Vasco 1-0 in Augusto Bauer. After another defeat as a visitor in Serie B, several Vasco residents made a point of protesting on social media.

– Playing football is so easy, but Vasco makes it look so difficult – posted a Vasco.

– I’m worried about Vasco not going up, imagine staying three years in Serie B – wrote another fan.

With this Saturday’s result, Vasco reached the mark of six consecutive defeats as a visitor in Serie B. The club hopes to win the next clashes to continue fighting for the first places in the competition and consequently return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Vasco returns to the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for Serie B. Away from home, Cruzmaltino is looking for an important victory to break a negative sequence as a visitor.

