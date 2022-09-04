Vasco’s football director meets with target and club approaches new coach

the defeat of Vasco for brusque, this last Saturday, the 3rd, by 1 to 0, away from home, was the last straw for the club to reach the conclusion that it is time to hire a coach. O Cruzmaltino lost the last six matches away from São Januário.

Not only because of the difficulty of winning away from home, but also because of the low performance inside their domains, Paulo Bracksfootball manager Vascobegan to move to bring in someone more experienced.

Emílio Faro is on his first effective job. The current commander of Vasco is part of the permanent committee of the Rio de Janeiro club and the tendency is that he will return to his old position with the arrival of a new coach.

NEXT NAME

According to the “Arena Cruzmaltina” profile, Paulo Bracks and Luiz Mello – CEO of SAF do Vasco – met with jorginhorecently fired from Atlético-GO. The negotiation is advanced and can be finalized at the beginning of this week.

If confirmed as the new coach of the Vasco, jorginhoat first, arrives with a contract until the end of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – 10 rounds left. This would be his third stint as coach of the Cruzmaltinowhere he also acted as an athlete.