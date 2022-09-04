Venice at Home | Life Is Not A Dream

Darren Aronofsky, a former Golden Lion winner, returns to Venice Festival with his new movie – “The Whale.” To honor the filmmaker, we recall his second feature film, a work that made him famous and earned him a nomination for the Oscar for Best Actress to Ellen Burstyn. “Life Is Not a Dream” also features Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly and Marlon Wayans in the cast.

Obsession, rituals, addiction – these are the themes that cross almost all of Darren Aronofsky’s filmography. In “Pi,” his debut, he considers himself a mathematician fixated on the idea of ​​finding the ultimate and complete meaning of pi. “The Last Chapter” exploded these ideas in a fantastic way, outlining the search for the tree of life, a mission that consumes the existence of the same man over several reincarnations. “The Wrestler” is a portrait of vanquished dreams, the perpetuation of ancient rituals until the body can no longer take it. Then came “Black Swan” and the quest for unattainable perfection, the divine purpose of “Noah” and the ritualistic cycles of “Mother!” Nature.

In this conjecture of cinematographic concerns, it is the film between the mathematician and the reincarnated man that best and most clearly exposes these aspects in Aronofsky’s work. Originally premiered in 2000, “Life Is Not a Dream” could be described, in an abstract way, as the tale of four figures dependent on precise rituals, insatiable addictions that slide into obsession as the seasons pass and the spirit languishes. Harry is a drug addict whose best friend Tyrone and girlfriend Marion share the same addiction. Young people dream of a better life and try to achieve this goal through substances and their euphoria.

At the same time, Harry’s mother, Sara Goldfarb, is a retired widow who spends her days watching TV. When a misleading letter convinces her that she will be invited to and participate in one of her favorite shows, the lady gains new ambition. In an attempt to recapture past glories, she wants to replicate what she looked like in one of her last fond memories – her son’s graduation ceremony. But her body has changed and she no longer fits in the same red dress. Desperate, she begins taking weight-loss medication, falling into the same tragic spiral that Harry has long found himself in.

Aronofsky works on an argument adapted from a book written by Hubert Selby Jr., a chronicle of human decay that also serves as a moral tale, as a warning. That said, characterizing the film as a moralistic work would be a mistake. More than a warning for the evil of drugs, “Life Is Not A Dream” emerges as a call for understanding and empathy for the drug addict, figure so often demonized in public rhetoric. This quality is expressed in the writing, but it reaches its apotheosis in the extreme formalism that the director practices, immersing the viewer in a sensorial game that alternates between shock and pleasure.

In this sense, the filmmaker uses the season-defined chapters as a tonal guide. In summer times, the whole world is a golden possibility, optimism is king and everything seems destined to go well. The style of the tape is a carnival of iconoclastic techniques, 90s independent cinema stylistic tendencies pushed to the limit. This is how ideas of artificial comfort are transmitted, the ambrosia of the drug and its fragmentation of the mind. Think of the mosaic of intimacies between Harry and Marion, her ecstasy in front of the mirror, the sound stress that Sara suffers from diet and her transformation into an energetic frenzy when the pills enter the picture.

When the deciduous leaf falls and the world is decorated with dry leaves, we are facing an autumn of transition. Editing is no longer just a positive indicator, giving way to a confusion of paradigms. The drug ritual, heavily inspired by Fosse’s “All That Jazz” and similar sequences in “Pi,” takes on a demonic potency and ideas of clean living quickly fall apart. In Winter, all chaos consumes like a biblical beast with an endless appetite. Everything is cold and sweaty, the camera’s creativity becomes a parade of grotesque images and the film becomes pure terror. Even the fridge turns into a monster and celluloid is a nightmare support.

It is impossible to summarize all the tricks and mechanisms at work throughout “Life Is Not a Dream.” Aronofsky’s arsenal is immense and his collaborators are as crazy or even crazier than the director, full of experimental ideas and concepts. Matthew Libatique, the cinematographer, is one of the stars of the tape, abusing the wide angles to convey the idea of ​​a distorted reality. We’ve already praised the feverish montage, but here’s another round of applause for Jay Rabinowitz. Clint Mansell contributes an iconic soundtrack, while Brian Emrich attacks our ears with violent effects, the soundscape made a rabid beast.

Finally, it’s time to mention the cast – perhaps the best in Aronofsky’s entire career. Every actor is sublime, even those in the smaller roles, with the main quartet delivering performances from those who define the artist’s legacy. Marlon Wayans as Tyrone is all a monument to ruinous physicality, while Jared Leto traces Harry’s narrative arc with horrifying intensity. Jennifer Connelly has never been better than in the role of Marion, exploring the darkest vicissitudes of addiction. Although the scenes of sexual degradation are more famous, it is the calm conversations that best show the talent of the actress. Ellen Burstyn, in turn, reaches her apotheosis as Sara, personification of the film’s stylistic maximalism. She is a raw nightmare, a drug inferno exposed naked and fearful, a perfidious miracle that awakens in us pity, fear and compassion. We love Julia Roberts so much, but Burstyn deserved an Oscar.

You can find and rent “Life Is Not a Dream” at MEO and not Apple iTunes.