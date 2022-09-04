VP makes surprising decision behind the scenes at Corinthians and may have revealed his future for 2023

With the season approaching its end, the board of Brazilian clubs is already starting to move behind the scenes in favor of assembling the squad for 2023. At Corinthians, things are no different, with President Duílio Monteiro Alves, along with the other members of the directors are already defining the club’s next targets.

However, in addition to the squad, one of Timão’s great unknowns for 2023 is the permanence (or not) of coach Vítor Pereira, who, according to journalist Samir Carvalho, refused all approaches from Corinthians to renew his bond.

However, backstage, the coach has been taking actions that are giving ‘clues’ about his future in the squad and even exciting Corinthians fans.

Vítor Pereira participates in planning for 2023

According to Globo Esporte, despite not having renewed his contract with Timão, Vítor Pereira is, together with president Duílio Monteiro Alves and football director Alessandro Nunes, making decisions regarding the squad for next year.

The Portuguese is even detailing the characteristics and profile of the players he wants to have in his squad for the next season, in addition to defining the names that can be released by the board.

The coach’s attitude has excited fans and the board itself, which was beginning to believe in the coach’s departure at the end of the year. However, the Portuguese continues without renewing his bond, stating that he will only have conversations in this regard when the season is over.