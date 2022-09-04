What does Telegram mean when it says it has an “Open API”?

Telegram is a messaging program recognized for having an open API. Unlike rival WhatsApp, Pavel Durov’s app allows developers of all platforms to use the protocol, API and even the source code.

But what exactly is an API and what would be the distinction between closed and open? The answer is an important concept to understand the differences between open source software (open source) such as Telegram and a closed one such as Messenger and WhatsApp.

Telegram has two different APIs: that of the program itself and that of the bots (Image: Felipe Freitas/Canaltech)

API means Application Programming Interface (Application Programming Interface, in Portuguese). In a simplified way, it is possible to understand the APIs as a kind of “service contract” of an application, which can be used to integrate it with another or a website.

Differences between Telegram APIs

Telegram has two types of APIs of its own for developers: the Bot API and the Telegram/TDLib API. The first allows the creation of robots to perform some automated task of chats, such as registering or assigning roles in a community. The second allows the development of an own and personalized Telegram client.

Telegram APIs are free and accessible to anyone, so they are classified as open. You can download Telegram source code to modify it with new colors, add features, create animated stickers, build unique themes and change interface elements and whatever else you want.

Thanks to the open API, the user can create their own solutions that use the Telegram network, but without requiring legal permission. It differs, for example, from WhatsApp, whose API is closed, exclusively owned by Meta. Third-party apps such as WhatsApp GB are considered pirated and firmly fought by the developers of the owning company.

Bot API

Telegram bots do extra functions, like this one for voice-to-text translation and transcription (Image: André Magalhães/Canaltech)

The API allows you to connect external bots to the Telegram network. These robots act as special accounts that do not require a phone number to function but can interact with users.

The Telegram Bot APIs work as a user interface representative of code hosted somewhere on the server. It’s basically like a robot worker, programmed to perform some function of its own that would require repetitive, manual work from a real person.

An advantage of this open API is the ease of integration, as the intermediate server of the messenger itself handles the encryption and communication part. The bot creator only needs to configure it via a simple HTTPS interface. This even goes for payment robots, which allow merchants to sell their products without relying on external systems.

Telegram API or TDLib

Telegram X is an example of software built on top of the original program’s API (Image: André Magalhães/Canaltech)

The API of the program is aimed at those who want to have their own application, but without having to create it from scratch. The Telegram library contains a complete database (TDLib) that can be used as a starting point for developers to build their solutions connected to the messaging platform.

Again, because it’s an open API, it’s free for anyone to build on top of free code. TDLib takes care of the details of network implementation, encryption and local data storage, so the creator only has to worry about the design, interface and animations of your app.

The API supports all Telegram features and is constantly evolving to introduce new functionality. Another advantage of this openness is the immense compatibility with operating systems: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and any other you want to port, since the library is compatible with almost all current programming languages.

Open API, but not so much

Although it is open source, and gives you the freedom to create your own software, the Telegram API has an important limitation. You will only be able to use data from Telegram and facing the general network of the messenger. Forget the idea of ​​having a local server or a unique database.

The API will allow you to create your own app, but it cannot have a life of its own. This is because the service is fully linked to the phone number used, making it impossible to dissociate it from the source code. When you log in, the program will load all previously exchanged messages in the original Telegram.

Telegram APIs allow you to create emojis, animations and robots for chat rooms (Image: Playback/Telegram)

There is even a possibility for the person to create an interface aimed at the secure communication of a company, but this will show a high level of knowledge in development and several adjustments in the backend. Even so, the service will still be tied to the Telegram network, so it’s a kind of “limited freedom”.

The Telegram code has some parts that are totally immutable or too complex, which would take time and knowledge to delve into the minutiae of programming. So it can be said that a total modification would be practically impossible, even though the API is classified as open.

This “plaster” is one of the reasons you don’t see as many alternatives to the original Telegram on the market. There is version X, developed by the creators of Telegram themselves, but with a faster and lighter footprint — more suitable for less powerful machines — and a few very few variations. Even so, it is estimated that less than 5% of users use a parallel version of the classic program.

In short, Telegram is a program with an open API and “free” source code for anyone to use. But it may not be the best solution if you are just starting out in the programming world or if you want to create software with a life of its own.