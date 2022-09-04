What is cell phone ‘cache’ and why should you clear it often?

Not everyone understands everything about technology, but there are things that we often overlook, but that can be fundamental to maintaining the “health” of some of our electronic devices. A good example of this is cell phone caching. If you’ve never heard of it before, learn now how important it is to keep up to date.

See also: What is it and why you should clear WhatsApp cache

The cache is a set of files that an application on your phone has downloaded, processed or loaded.

Whenever an app downloads this data, it leaves it stored so you don’t have to look for them again. This might even be good for an app you use regularly, as it makes it faster, but you have to remember that this cache takes up space on your phone.

This puts you in the position of wondering if you’ve been using that tool a lot, because if the app is sitting there after being used a long time ago, what it downloaded is just taking up space for no reason. In any case, it is very important that you keep in mind that the cache is not an enemy. It has a function, so if it’s being useful at the moment, despite the space consumption, it’s still your ally.

We can use as an example those applications that promise to clean your phone by deleting the cache of everything to make your device faster. This definitely doesn’t work. At least not that way. In summary, it’s this: if the information is there, the tool won’t need to download it again, which will make it work faster. If you choose to delete them, the next time you use them you will notice the difference.

She will be slower, as she will need to recover those data again.

So when to clear the cache?

There are times when deleting it is even recommended, but never from all apps at the same time. We only recommend deleting the cache of apps that you don’t intend to use again for a long time.

In addition, you can also delete it in the following situations:

When you have apps that can’t be uninstalled, but you don’t use them;

When a tool is having problems;

When changing the password or personal data, it ensures that no information is left behind;

When you want to recover space on your phone and think that the data there is not important.

Outside of these situations, it is completely contraindicated delete the cache of your apps, especially the ones you use regularly. If you want to know how to carry out this process, we leave a brief step by step below.