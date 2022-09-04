What is the most used PC operating system in the world?

Every computer needs an operating system to run and there are several popular ones around the world. Although there are a multitude of options, there are few that can snatch a legion of users. But do you know which are the most used OS on the planet?

The operating system is a huge piece of software with sets of smaller programs, whose function is to manage and administer all the resources present in a machine. The usefulness must be related to hardware components, such as video card, USB ports and memory, and software, such as file hierarchy and functioning, third-party solutions and operations.

The advantage of OSs is the use of a graphical interface to give you full control of your computer. If it didn’t exist, you’d probably have to deal with lines of code to run the web browser, play music, or delete a photo.

To prepare the ranking, data from StatCounter, a data company focused on digital technology companies, were used. The survey considers information collected up to July 31, 2022, so market percentages may have changed slightly. Despite this, the positions in the list must not have changed, after all, the proportion of users has remained similar for a few years.

What are the most used PC operating systems?

5. FreeBSD (0.01% of the market)

FreeBSD has its own modifications as it does on Linux (Image: Reproduction/FreeBSD)

FreeBSD is a Unix-derived system, the same basis as Linux and Android, but with specific differences. It is a more complete open source software, unlike Linux which only provides the kernel and drivers, to work as a standalone operating system.

In general, the software is used on desktop and desktop computers, but has modifications for smart devices like PlayStation 3 and 4, servers and firewalls. Because it is not very popular, it is a virtually virus-free system, in addition to having a small community, but committed to bringing continuous improvements.

4. Chrome OS (1.86% market share)

Chrome OS resembles Android, but is designed to run on low-end notebooks and PCs (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Chrome OS is the youngest on the list, but it already occupies the fifth position in the ranking of most popular systems. Created by Google, the OS was designed to run on notebooks of modest configurations, the so-called chromebooks.

The operation is fully integrated with Google services, as if you were using the Chrome browser for everything. This means that the text editor is Docs and the files are synced directly to the cloud, which requires an internet connection, but is ideal for computers with little HD space.

3. Linux (2.81% of the market)

Ubuntu is the most famous Linux distribution due to its ease of use and user-friendly appearance (Image: Reproduction/OMG! Ubuntu!)

The famous Unix-based system was created by Linus Torvalds to be the ultimate alternative to paid operating systems. Linux has a kernel developed by the community of enthusiasts who are always looking to expand usability, without giving up security and stability.

Linux has a multitude of variants and is the darling of developers. There are beautiful and functional versions for the layman, but it also offers complex interfaces for the advanced. The OS is today the most used operating system in servers, databases and computers for technical use.

2. macOS (14.4% market share)

macOS stands out for its polished look and great execution even on older macbooks (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

macOS is an evolution of OS X and has so much market for being the official operating system of Apple desktop and notebook computers. The software was designed to run perfectly on the different architecture of these machines, making it impossible to install it on PCs in the traditional way.

Even with this exclusivity footprint, macOS is the second most popular operating system in the world, a result of Apple’s popularity over the last decade. The software has compatibility with various iOS programs, integration with company solutions and devices, as well as excellent stability.

1. Windows (74.73% of the market)

Windows remains the most used operating system since the 1990s (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Windows is the most used operating system in the world. The absolute leader, Microsoft’s software has numerous versions and goes ahead of the runner-up quite easily. This is the result of the constant support offered by the developers, with weekly updates, and immense compatibility with programs, games and hardware.

The most curious part is that, unlike Apple’s rival, it is sold as a paid solution for prices that are not always inviting. This has also made the OS a target for digital pirates in the past, which also explains a part of this huge user base inherited to this day.

Extra: Unknown (6.19% of the market)

This is a category that encompasses all systems that could not be mapped by StatCounter. This occurs when the algorithm was not able to identify which system you are running, even if it is one present here in the list, for some unknown reason.

This identification difficulty may be due to security mechanisms such as anti-tracking browsers, firewalls or utilities designed to hide data from your operating system. As can be seen, there are more than 6% of people on the planet in this condition, an indication that the user is more concerned about their online privacy.

The top 1 on the list was easy to tell, but did you have any idea about the others? Will the reign of Windows last for many years to come, or could Linux and macOS rival Microsoft’s solution someday?