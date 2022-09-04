WhatsApp can surprise and replace profile picture; know why

One of the first things the Whatsapp did when he started his journey was to allow people to use profile pictures. It is a basic element, but fundamental, especially for us to know who we are talking to. Some users even have a rule of never talking to people who don’t have any photos on their account.

Even if it has, but it doesn’t show up. On the other hand, ever since WhatsApp implemented the function of being able to leave the application without any image, there are people on both sides who find themselves satisfiedhowever things can still change.

As you all know, one of the things that made WhatsApp go so far is the fact that they are always releasing something new and usually related to functionality, whether to do something significant in performance or to offer something just fun. This time, the app is working on something that, while not really new to the internet, is new to the platform. We are talking about avatar images.

Other applications and websites, including Facebook, already make use of this type of resource. Some people were waiting for the day that this would also appear on WhatsApp, as many love to create avatars that look like or not like them. Being able to create your own to replace the profile picture will make many users who don’t like to photograph themselves have something interesting to do. represent them.

What is known so far is that it will be possible to completely edit the expressions of such an avatar, so we will not only be able to place an expressionless doll but “someone” that corresponds to how we are feeling at the moment. And if for some reason you change your mood, just update the image in question.

It’s just important to remember that this is still a prototype, so it’s in the testing phase.

WhatsApp tends to release the betas of its app for a few users to test, so they get feedback about what’s good and what it needs. improve. This is where this idea is.

First they need to test with Android users and then go through those who use iOS. The good news is that this news has generated positive comments, which can make WhatsApp speed up the process. Another positive point is that, although not every idea tested ends up on paper, people’s expectations about the functionality make it difficult to imagine that they could give up the idea.