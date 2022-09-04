WhatsApp is working on avatars; feature should be made available soon

The most famous messaging app is committed to offering a new experience to its users, it’s about the avatars on whatsapp. Although not exactly a new feature on social networks, the feature is still under development and should be available soon.

Avatars on WhatsApp

Users will be able to create their own avatars, which are nothing more than personalized virtual dolls that represent a version of the user on the web. With this, they can be used as stickers within conversations and as a profile picture. The avatars will be three-dimensional, that is, in 3D, and were spotted in version 2.22.16.11, in a new screen included in the application, made to present them to testers. In this sense, the dolls are part of the investment to build the metaverse and are already on Instagram.

Using avatars as a “mask”

In addition to being able to be used as stickers and as a profile picture, the update will allow avatars to be used as a kind of “mask”, similar to Instagram filters, for example. In this way, they will be able to transform the user’s image into the avatar’s representation during video calls.

This last feature has been available for some time in the messaging application for Apple users and now those who use WhatsApp will also be able to take advantage of the tool, either to make calls more fun or to hide your face if you don’t want to show it. For some reason.

WABetaInfo, which publishes information regarding the updates of the messenger, claims that the novelty is not yet official, however, it is based on the collection of data from beta versions for testing WhatsApp. As it is not official information, there is still no forecast of when the avatars should be released to the public, however, the launch should not take long.

metaverse

The metaverse is a futuristic utopia that aims to unite the real and virtual worlds. The idea came out of science fiction books and became a strategy for investors and large companies. In case you didn’t know, that’s why Facebook changed its name to Meta. Avatars are part of this technological innovation and this should just be the beginning.