WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with old iPhones; see models – 09/03/2022

The end of WhatsApp support for some older iPhone models is near. Starting October 24th, phones with OS version below iOS 12 will no longer receive new features and security updates.

The information was anticipated by the website WaBetaInfo, which usually settles rumors and publishes tests that the platform performs, in May this year.

Therefore, soon iOS 10 and iOS 11 will no longer support the app. Currently, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c models, released in 2012 and 2013, respectively, are among those that run these versions and are no longer able to be updated by Apple. Therefore, WhatsApp will no longer be supported.

Already those who have the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S with iOS below 12 should update the devices as soon as possible.

According to the website WABetaInfo, owners of iPhones with these versions began to receive a notification from WhatsApp suggesting the system update.

“WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after October 24, 2022. Please go to Settings > General, choose Software Update and update to the latest iOS version.”

WhatsApp recommendation

On its help center page, the company already highlighted that WhatsApp is compatible with iOS 12 or later. “But we recommend using the most current version”, completes the text.

The justification for the end of support on older devices occurs, according to the company, because “it is possible that these devices do not cover the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp”.

Apple’s latest major system update, iOS 16, was announced in June of this year. On the 7th of September, Apple should present its new iPhone 14 line — the models launched usually reach the market already with the new operating system.

Why is it important to keep your phone up to date?

Sending security updates and new features to the electronic device system is common. One of the goals is to reduce the risk that hackers can break into the device.

How to know the iOS version of my iPhone?

Settings > General > About and check the Software Version field

How to update iOS on iPhone?

Settings > General > Software Update

If you wish, activate the “Automatic Updates” field so that the phone does the whole process by itself as soon as new versions are released.

*With text by Guilherme Tagiaroli