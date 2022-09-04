WhatsApp’s new trick to prevent people from seeing you ‘online’ in the app – Metro World News Brasil

In the last few years, WhatsApp’s new trick has gone viral on social media to prevent people from seeing you ‘online’ and gain more privacy in the messaging app.

In some situations it’s nice to see you’re online in the messaging app, but everyone has that moment when they want to see WhatsApp without being disturbed.

With that in mind, Mark Zuckerberg’s app will have a new feature that will change the way users use the platform.

New WhatsApp trick to prevent people from seeing you ‘online’ in the app

“For these moments, we brought the ability to select who can and cannot see when you are online,” he said in a recent post.

To choose who can see that you’re online, you’ll need to edit a privacy setting in the app’s ‘Settings’.

This option will start rolling out to all users in the coming days.

The new information was recently revealed on the app’s official blog, with all the details.

Choose who can see you’re online in the messaging app

As detailed, the novelty will be released gradually to all users, which can occur at any time, with Android and iOS phones.

So it is always important to keep the messaging app completely. Know how:

Update for iPhone/iOS

Update for Android

With information from the app’s blog