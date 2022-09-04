When does Adão Negro debut in Brazil?

The movie Adão Negro is very close to being released in Brazilian cinemas.

Image: Reproduction | Disclosure

With so many changes to the calendar of A.D in theaters, a lot of people don’t know for sure or don’t remember when the movie premieres black adam in Brazil. If you are one of these people, don’t worry, we will clarify this doubt for you.

Black Adam’s first solo film (The Rock), the arch-rival of the hero Shazam, debuts in Brazilian cinemas in October 20 this year.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation), which will be part of the DCEU, will show the origin of the dark wizard and his clash with the Justice Society of America supergroup.

Watch the official movie trailer:

Also read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actors Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will appear in the film as Superman and Amanda Waller, respectively.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of the Journey) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

