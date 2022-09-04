When does The Flash movie come out?

The Flash movie will be released in theaters next year.

With so many changes to the calendar of A.D in theaters, a lot of people don’t know for sure or don’t remember when the movie premieres The Flash . If you are one of these people, don’t worry, we will clarify this doubt for you.

The Flash, the film, will be released on June 23, 2023 in North American theaters. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU, which will feature the Flash traveling through the DC Multiverse, should arrive in Brazil a day earlier, that is, on June 22 next year.

Watch the first official trailer for the film:

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Scarlet Speedster ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl, who is in Superman’s place.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

