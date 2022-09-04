Why is it important for low-income Brazilians to flaunt an iPhone? check out

Continues after advertising





São José dos Campos-SP, September 4, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Brazil is a country that has a minimum wage of R$1,212 and an iPhone, the most sophisticated version of the cell phone, can cost almost ten times more than that. Still, many low-income people sacrifice themselves and buy the device. But why?

Continues after advertising





First, the idea of ​​this post is not to do an in-depth analysis or to tell an absolute truth. Even because this topic is already the target of academic study. So, let’s talk about some possible reasons.

What is the advantage of having an iPhone?

To try to understand the situation a little, the blog My iPhone points out that we need to first talk about the advantages of having an iPhone. On average, prices are between R$3,000 and R$5,000, but some more sophisticated ones go over R$10,000.

So, this high value is also reflected in the durability of the device, which is usually more resistant than competing brands. In addition, it has a better resale price and more powerful options for video, apps and other functions.

Still, for a low-income person, it’s an expensive device that runs out of budget. In this way, many pay certain installments, often without interest. Often, they commit more than 15% of their income by paying the cell phone installment.

For those who work with videos and social networks, it can be a good investment. However, for people who don’t work with it, it counts as ostentation.

What are the downsides?

Although it is a dream of consumption for many, the iPhone also has many disadvantages. In addition to the prohibitive price, there is also a technical issue in the device.

That’s because the iPhone, even because of the resources it has, consumes a lot of battery and the charge ends fast. That way, you’ll always need a socket nearby and a charger.

That is, for those who already have a delicate financial situation, there will still be a higher expense at the end of the month with the electricity bill. In this way, it is an equipment that requires a certain expense.

Not to mention the maintenance that we often need to do. In this way, the costs are also high and are an additional obstacle for low-income people.

So when buying an iPhone, you need to weigh the pros and cons and still be sure that you can afford and maintain this device. So it often becomes a financial burden for families who buy this device just to flaunt it.

Finally, before buying the iPhone and getting into debt, it is worth trying to research the price of other, cheaper cell phones that fit in the pocket of low-income consumers. And you won’t be in big debt.