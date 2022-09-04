Why Jennifer Aniston’s On-Set Behavior Made a Former Co-Star Cry

ads

In 1997, during the height of her “Friends” heyday, Jennifer Aniston took the lead role as Kate Mosley in the romantic comedy “Picture Perfect”. Her protagonist was then-unknown actor Jay Mohr, who played her love interest Nick, according to IMDb. On screen, the two actors had great chemistry, but off-camera? Not a lot.

Mohr hinted at a fight with his co-star during a 2010 interview with Elle, in which he was asked about his “weirdest interaction with a female celebrity.” Mohr shared that he was once cast in a film where the lead “made it clear” that she was unhappy working with him. “I hadn’t done a lot of movies, and even though they tried out some famous guys, I somehow got the lead role,” revealed Mohr. “The actress said, ‘No way! You got to be kidding me!’ Out loud. Between takes. To other actors on set. I would literally go to my mom’s house and cry,” he confessed. When Elle’s interviewer asked if Mohr was referring to the 1997 film “Picture Perfect” and Jennifer Aniston, the actor declined to confirm the assumption. “I will never, ever respond to that,” he said (meaning he pretty much responded).

In a 1997 interview with The Chicago Tribune, Mohr hinted that there was trouble with Aniston once again. While discussing the many kissing scenes they had to film, Mohr said, “I tried to stay in character. But Jennifer reminded me once that ‘you don’t have to feel me when the camera isn’t on.’