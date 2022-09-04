Why might Disney lose the rights to the Mickey Mouse image soon? Understand!

The famous animation ‘Steamboat Willie‘, which brings the first appearance of the Mickey Mousewill turn 95 in 2024, which could represent the end of the domain of disney about the classic design.

That’s because the design will become public domain two years from now, according to United States copyright law (via The Guardian).

Therefore, the disney will no longer have creative control over the image of the Mickeywhich has become a symbol for the studio, and any artist will be able to use it.

On the other hand, the character can only be used without adding elements that link its image to the disneyincluding its current look, which has been revamped by the studio since the 1920s.

If an artist uses the updated design of the Mickeycan be fined for trademark infringement, as only the design of ‘Steamboat Willie‘ will enter the public domain.

Any other variation of Mickey still remains under the rights of the disney until they are also 95 years old.

Despite this, it is worth remembering that the disney has already used its influence to change the aforementioned law…

Until the 1970s, any property entered the public domain after 55 years. However, Disney joined other companies in 1976 and managed to pass a new law, adding another 20 years to a project’s image rights.

In 1998 the same happened and another 20 years were added, making any property enter the public domain only after 95 years after its creation.

It is worth remembering that the image of another character used by the disney also entered the public domain…

Earlier this year, the ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’created by AA Milne in 1926, it ceased to be private property and the characters will even win a bizarre horror movie, entitled ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey‘.

Unlike the fun children’s animation of disneythe feature film written and directed by newcomer Rhys Frake-Waterfield promises bloody, violent and traumatic scenes.

Still without a premiere date, the IMDB describes the feature as a retelling of the characters created by milne.

starring Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor and Danielle Scottthe plot shows Pooh and Piglet as hungry villains after Christopher Robin goes off to college and has no more time to take care of them.

When the characters’ lives become difficult, they have to fend for themselves and end up returning to their animalistic roots. They are no longer nice, they are a relentless bear and a pig that want to go around in search of prey.

The standalone project took shape after the characters’ rights entered the public domain earlier this year.

Despite that, waterfield made a point of being careful not to abuse references to source material or animations from the disneyavoiding striking elements such as Pooh’s red T-shirt, which now wears a checkered shirt.

Check out the images: