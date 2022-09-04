Will IPTV signal be blocked in Brazil? Anatel makes an ANNOUNCEMENT that does not please Brazilians, check it out

A few years ago, one of the main forms of entertainment for the population was television. Both through the so-called open and closed channels, the service offers the exhibition of auditorium programs, soap operas, films, interviews and all types of multimedia production.

However, an enemy of this product, especially private channels, is IPTV. This mode offers a list of different channels, movies and even streaming in some cases. However, this illegality may have its days numbered in Brazil.

End of IPTV

IPTV, also known by the population as “gatonet” is a platform that aims to offer a large list of channels that are originally for TV. This offer takes place over the internet.

However, this service may be about to end in Brazil. This is the objective of the national telecommunications agency (Anatel) which announced the intention to suspend the activity of the modality in the country.

In reality, the blocking will be more targeted at services that are operating illegally. It is worth remembering that currently, some operators offer this type of transmission through annual or monthly subscriptions.

Thus, those that work this way and are within the legality model, having copyright licenses, for example, will continue to work normally, without any kind of interruptions.

In these cases, we can cite as an example GloboPlay, which in addition to offering series and movies, also provides broadcast channels for the subscriber, depending on the plans purchased.

The same works with Claro TV that works over the internet through a subscription. We also have PlutoTV which gives you the opportunity to watch live television channels in a legal way. As well as these, there are other examples that will continue to work.

Know more: Will the IPTV signal be blocked by Anatel? Users can be ARRESTED?

Cancellations until 2023

Unfortunately, illegal use of the service is quite common in the country. Users end up buying a device for a symbolic value and gain access to TV channels for free without any type of link with the operators.

Seeking to contain the advance of this modality, Anatel announced that it aims to cancel this type of service by 2023. This will occur when using tools that will detect irregular equipment and perform permanent blocking. As the process takes place illegally, it is not possible to resort to any type of assistance.

It is worth noting that using this type of service can be framed as a crime, even offering punishments for those who produce the devices and those who use them. Also, by connecting an illegal IPTV to the network, user data can be exposed to internet criminals.

See too: IPTV websites and apps are being taken down by the Police; Can pirate signal users go to jail?