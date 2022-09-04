Will Zuckerberg start charging to use WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram?

There is concern that regular users will have to pay to use WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

The company Meta, which manages the social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as the messaging app WhatsApp, announced that the platforms may have paid features. Even, according to the company, there is already a team responsible for developing these resources.

This information was released by the technology-specialized portal The Verge, which had access to an internal Meta document. In the material, there is a record for the creation of a new division of the company, commanded by Mark Zuckerberg, which was named “New Monetized Experiences”.

Will I have to pay to use WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram?

This need is still unclear. It is not known what the extra features are, what they do and what their values ​​will be. What is known is that they will be within the three platforms of the Meta group.

To The Verge, the executive of the company John Hegeman, responsible for this sector, said that Meta wants to keep up with the changes in the market. Recently, platforms like Telegram, Twitter and Snapchat have launched monthly subscriptions.

It should be noted that, currently, Facebook and Instagram have some paid features, which were not created for regular users of the platforms, but for content producers.

In general terms, by providing free applications, Meta had the advertising market as its main source of profit. Since it only charged advertisers, the company prevented regular users from charging the same.

However, given the decline in investments in digital advertising, several companies have become interested in the so-called “targeted advertising” on these platforms.

Finally, regarding Meta’s paid services, Hegeman said they should not become the company’s main source of income. The executive told, however, about a horizon of 5 years for these resources to start making a difference. So far, they continue to be seen only as business diversification.

Image: Kostenko Maxim / shutterstock.com