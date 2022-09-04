With Abel’s new plans for a duel in the Brasileirão, Dudu can reach another milestone at Palmeiras

O duel between RB Bragantino and Palmeiras, which takes place this Saturday, at 7pm, at ‘Nabizão’, for the Brasileirão, can be even more special for a player. It is the striker Dudu, who is close to reaching another relevant mark with the alviverde shirt.

GALLERY

> Find out who are the 40 strongest players in FIFA 23

If he enters the field, the shirt number 7 of Verdão will reach his 200th game in the Brazilian Championship for the club. Thus, he can surpass Olegário Tolói de Oliveira, who marked history in the Primeira and Segunda Academia, and will be isolated in the fourth place of Palmeiras players who played the most in the competition.

With that, Dudu will be behind only Marcos, who has 203 games, Ademir da Guia, who has 216, and the leader of the ranking, Emerson Leão, with 232.

At first, Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff would have opted to save as many starting players as possible in the duel with the Bragança Paulista team. But, in recent training sessions, the Portuguese teacher has given indications that he will take maximum strength to the countryside.

This is due to the good advantage that the team has in the lead and, in case of victory, it also reassures the team, since Flamengo, in second place, enters the field on Sunday already knowing the result of Verdão.

TABLE

> Check out the complete table and simulator of the Brasileirão!

With 96% of participation in matches played by Palmeiras in the year, being 86% as a starter, Dudu should start between the starting 11 and go to the bench only in the second stage, depending on the progress of the duel. Thus, he beats an incredible mark, helps the team and can think about the decision against Athletico-PR in the semi of Libertadores.

It is worth remembering that, in the first round, shirt 7 was the only one to participate in all Palmeiras games in the Brazilian Championship. In addition, in this century, Dudu already leads relevant marks, such as the player with the most wins (225) and goals scored (82). In games, he is still behind Marcos (392 of the former goalkeeper against 386).