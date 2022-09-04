With goals and expulsions from Gabigol and Jô, Flamengo and Ceará draw at Maracanã

In front of over 64,000 fans at Maracanã, Flamengo and Ceará drew 1-1 this Sunday. The frustration was red-black, because, in addition to losing the chance to reduce the distance to leader Palmeiras, who stumbled in the round of Brazilian, Dorival Júnior’s team did not have a good performance. The goals were scored by strikers Jô and Gabigol – and both were sent off for complaints in the final stage.

With the result, Flamengo went to 44 points in the table, and is still seven away from Palmeiras. Vozão, who has not won for six rounds and had the debut of Lucho González, has 28.

FLAMENGO OWES IN EVERY WAY

The team that Dorival Júnior sent to the field was not found on the field. From the beginning, the difficulty in Flamengo’s transition was clear, with Erick, Diego and Victor Hugo not very involved. Thus, the link between defense and attack had to be at the base of the launch, which facilitated the work of Ceará, who defended with the low lines.

In addition to the tactical issue, Flamengo also lacked in terms of intensity and technique. When he managed to approach the rival area, there were many mistakes, which prevented the team from creating chances. At the end of 45 minutes, only one right shot.

JÔ TAKE ADVANTAGE AND OPEN THE SCORE!

Ceará’s proposal, on the other hand, was clear: first to defend, then to attack. Debutant Lucho González’s team didn’t have a great first half either, but went out at speed a few times.

Already at 45, the counterattack was perfect, with Mendoza launched from the left and going on top of Erick. At the entrance of the area, Jô received a free kick and hit first, with no chance for Santos, and opened the scoring. It was the striker’s first goal for Vozão.

CHANGES AND IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Faced with the poor performance, Dorival soon made four substitutions at halftime. Matheuzinho, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro and Pedro entered, and the response was immediate. Flamengo started pressuring Ceará. At seven, in the corner taken by Cebolinha and deflected by Richard, the ball was offered to Gabi, who, almost over the line, equalized.

The team was pushed by the crowd towards Ceará, but, despite the visible improvement, it was still having problems, and taking risks on the counterattack. The game was open, with the field open to both teams, until Jô, in an abusive complaint with the referee, was sent off.

MANY COMPLAINTS, LITTLE GAME AND NO GOALS

The stoppage due to Jô’s expulsion was the first of many until the end of the game. The two teams complained too much, grew up on top of the referee and, the last 15 minutes of the match, there was little football and many fouls. Ceará also abused the wax at every opportunity – which angered Flamengo’s players and fans.

Thus, with the game punctured, Dorival’s team did not put pressure on Ceará. The big chance, already at 44, was with Cebolinha taking a risk from outside the area, but the ball pinched the crossbar and went out. Definitely, the ball would not swing the Maracanã net again.

In the end, also due to complaints, striker Gabigol was sent off.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 X 1 CEARÁ

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: September 4th at 11 am

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Auxiliaries: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (GO)

Income/Audience: 59,612 paying / 64,387 gifts / BRL 3,442,960.25

goals: Jô (0-1, 45’/1ºT), Gabi (1-1, 7’/2ºT)



Yellow card: Gabi, Ayrton Lucas, Pedro (FLA); Gabriel Lacerda, Nino Paraíba, Richard, Vina, João Ricardo and Jhon Vasquez (CEA)

Red card: Jô (CEA) and Gabi (FLA)

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Varela (Matheuzinho, Interval), David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar (Matheus França, 37’/2ºT), Diego (Everton Ribeiro, Interval) and Victor Hugo (Vidal, Interval); Everton Cebolinha, Marinho (Pedro, Interval) and Gabi.

CEARÁ (Coach: Lucho González)

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Gabriel Lacerda, Messias (Lucas Ribeiro, 5’/2nd) and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson (Fernando Sobral, 37’/2ºT), Richard Coelho and Vina (Zé Roberto, 42’/2ºT); Lima (Jhon Vasquez, 42’/2nd), Mendoza and Jô