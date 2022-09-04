With Vargas, Atltico publishes list of related teams against Atltico-GO

With the return of Eduardo Vargas, Atltico released the list of related teams to face Atltico-GO. The match will be held at 6 pm this Sunday (4/9), at Estdio Antnio Accioly, in Goinia, for the 25th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.
Rooster related to Atltico-GO x Atltico
- goalkeepers: Everson, Matheus Mendes and Rafael
- sides: Arana, Dod, Guga and Mariano
- defenders: Hiago, Jemerson, Nathan Silva and Rver
- Socks: Caleb, Jair, Nacho Fernndez, Rubens and Zaracho
- attackers: Hulk, Keno, Pavn, Sasha and Vargas
The list does not include the Neto steering wheel. His presence was expected in the absence of Allan (suspended) and Otvio (injured).
Also out is forward Alan Kardec, who felt pain in his hip before the Clásico with America, last Sunday (28/8). Despite having trained normally with the squad at the end of this week, shirt 14 did not travel to Goinia.
There is still a great chance that defender Jemerson will make his debut with the Rooster shirt. That’s because Cuca tested Rver in midfield, opening up the possibility that the defense duo will be formed by Nathan Silva and Jemerson.