Yuri Alberto warms up Corinthians x Inter in the reunion with the former team | Brazilian series a

The national classic between Corinthians and Internacional has another sauce this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão: striker Yuri Alberto.

Current Corinthians shirt 9, the 21-year-old defended the Colorado team before being traded with Zenit, from Russia. At the Rio Grande do Sul club, he was successful on the field and financially – and he was missed, to the point of being a wish for the current season.

But Yuri Alberto chose to wear the Timão shirt. The club used the rule created by FIFA, for players who played in Russia and Ukraine, and involved Gustavo Mantuan, an important player in the season, and Ivan, a recently bought goalkeeper, in the negotiation to sign the striker on loan.

The reinforcement even yielded a provocation to Inter on Corinthians’ social networks. And now, for this reunion with his former team, Yuri arrives in a moment of search for affirmation, with few goals, but absolute holder.

1 of 3 Yuri Alberto celebrates a goal in Corinthians vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto celebrates a goal in Corinthians vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

With three goals scored at Corinthians, Yuri has a lower average than at the time of Inter. In Timão, it is one in every 4 games, while in Colorado it was one in every 2.7.

The player has not yet completed a thousand minutes on the field with the new shirt, but he has experienced ups and downs. He went eight games without scoring since his debut, and then did three at once in the match that defined the classification for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO. In addition, he started to make a good trio with Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

The number 9 came to call the midfielder a “joke” when praising him in a video for Corinthians TV. This partnership resulted in one of the goals, assisted by Yuri, in the 2-2 tie in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal against Fluminense.

Inter had hoped to repatriate Yuri. The player was the dream name of president Alessandro Barcellos to fill the gap of the striker himself, sold to Zenit, from Russia, for 25 million euros (approximately R$ 150 million at the time). Even more so after Wesley Moraes did not live up to expectations.

Until then, with a close relationship with Inter, the striker was in one of the boxes at Beira-Rio to accompany his former teammates in the 5-1 rout against 9 de Outubro by the Sudamericana. He took pictures with fans, he was in the locker room.

2 of 3 Yuri Alberto in Beira-Rio, this year, in the match between Inter and 9 de Outubro — Photo: Disclosure / Internacional Yuri Alberto in Beira-Rio, this year, in the match between Inter and 9 de Outubro — Photo: Disclosure / Internacional

The presence served to start a conversation between Yuri and Barcellos about a return four months after the deal. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine emerged as an asset for the return, in addition to attractive values. But none of that was enough to seduce him. After confirming that Yuri had chosen to defend Corinthians, the Colorado representative commented on the onslaught.

– He was here in Porto Alegre. He wore the Inter shirt and went to the game. He participated in the moment, and we had the expectation that he would return. Unfortunately, it was not possible. A legitimate decision of the athlete. We made every effort possible,” he said.

Unsuccessful with Yuri, Inter returned to the market and signed Braian Rodríguez and Mikael. The duo is currently a German reserve.

3 of 3 Johnny and Yuri Alberto for Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter Johnny and Yuri Alberto for Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

Now, Yuri is reunited with Inter’s fans (albeit in smaller numbers) and former teammates. And one of them, the steering wheel Johnny, promises a friend’s arrival.

– It’s always good to see a friend again. Yuri was a guy who brought us a lot of happiness, and it’s good to be able to share the game, even though he’s my opponent on Sunday. We will be together in this dream. The friendship continues off the field, but inside the animal will catch and we will go out with the three points. There will be that respectful (arrival), just for him to stay tuned (laughs). We’ve already talked about the game. We are always in touch. It will be nice to live this moment – he said in an interview with ge.