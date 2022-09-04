Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has disconnected reactor, informs international agency

Shutdown comes after bombing in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; second equipment maintains electricity in the installation

HANDOUT / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and surroundings show recent damage to the roof of a building adjacent to several nuclear reactors



THE Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantat Ukraineoccupied by Russia since March of this year, it lost once again this Saturday, 3rd, its main electrical connection with the outside and had to disconnect again one of the reactors that are still operational, as announced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The United Nations body, which since Thursday has inspectors at the plant, was informed of the disconnection of the main power line, although the installation continues to supply electricity through a reserve. This connection can also supply energy to the plant, if necessary. In addition, reactor number 5 was disconnected again, which started to work after being paralyzed this Saturday due to a bombing against the plant, indicates the IAEA, in a statement. The Agency also indicates that on-site inspectors receive information directly from Ukrainian officials who still manage the plant.

Another reactor remains operational and supplies electricity, both for cooling and other safety mechanisms, as well as for consumption by homes and businesses. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who visited the plant two days ago, said in a statement that the team on the ground receives “direct, fast and reliable” information about what is happening at the plant. “This is crucial information to assess the general situation of the plant”, said the Argentine in the official note. Grossi will issue a report next week on the status of the nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, which has become the main concern of the international community amid the war in Ukraine.

*With information from EFE