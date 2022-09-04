Zelensky urges Von der Leyen to accelerate more sanctions and financial aid

O Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today urged the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, to prepare a new package of sanctions against Russia, which, if implemented, will be the 8th since the beginning of the Russian invasion for more than of six months.

In a tweet published late Sunday morning, Zelensky said he spoke on the phone with Von der Leyn and discussed financial aid to his country and sanctions that included a ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens to put pressure on Russia.

Zelensky said he also coordinated measures to limit excessive Russian energy profits.

Had a phone conversation with President of the European Commission @vonderleyen. Discussed the allocation of the next tranche of #I macro-fin aid ASAP. Emphasized the need to prepare the 8th package of sanctions, including a ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens. (1/2) — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 4, 2022

Remember that the Russian invasion began 193 days ago, in the early hours of February 24, and since then, much of the world has united in favor of Ukraine against Russia.

Sanctions are piling up, but so far do not seem to be effective in stopping the Russian onslaught.

There are already seven sanctions packages that have been applied.

