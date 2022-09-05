10 Best Adventure Movies to Watch While Waiting for National Treasure 3

O National treasure The series has two beloved movies, and the third movie has been in limbo for years, but every now and then new information comes out, the most recent being that the script will be sent to Nicolas Cage for approval very soon. This is great news for any fan of the franchise, as it looks like development is finally moving forward.

However, it’s still far from the production stages no matter its release, and fans of the Disney series will need something to help them out until the trio finally sees the light of day. Between a newly released video game movie, a more mature Bahamas-based adventure, and plenty of Steven Spielberg releases, there’s enough to keep fans busy.

Unexplored (2022)

Based on the video game series of the same name, Unknown follows Nathan Drake and Sully traveling around the world to find a pirate’s lost treasure. The film has been criticized for being one of the source material’s biggest betrayals, as the depictions of the characters are completely unfaithful, and the film picks bits and pieces from each game to adapt.

While fans were disappointed, it’s a perfectly enjoyable family adventure movie, and if fans are willing to look beyond how different it is from the games, they’ll see that it really isn’t that bad. as with National treasure, the 2022 movie sees Drake and Sully running up against the bad guys to collect the treasure, but the whole concept is ridiculous because they’re not the most masterful adventurers. But that’s what makes it so ridiculous and fun.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

National treasure was pretty straightforward when it comes to what Benjamin Gates was looking for, and even compared to Indiana Jones series, which the Disney franchise is so obviously influenced by, there is absolutely no supernatural element. Lara Croft: Tomb Raideron the other hand, sees the title character, once again, running against the bad guys to find two pieces of a triangular artifact that can bend time when they are assembled.

However, the premise of the two films is essentially the same, and it’s not just the role of Jon Voight’s father figure in them that brings them together. The 2001 release is an exceptional adventure film full of incredible tomb settings, and it’s something that the end of National Treasure: Book of Secrets was clearly influenced by. The movie is worth watching especially now that fans think Jolie should return as Lara Croft.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Jungle cruise It’s one of the more recent adventure movies, but the story, setting, characters, and even the time period couldn’t be more different from National treasure. The film has a period setting, as it is set in 1910s South America, and all the characters are so outgoing and almost cartoonish. However, the tone of the film is so similar to the National treasureas it has the same lighthearted comedy and general feel of a Disney adventure movie.

That was part jungle cruise great appeal when it was first released, as few movies like this are made. Also worth watching now that Jungle Cruise 2 has been confirmed, and we hope it focuses more on what made the movie great, like the characters and the actual cruise, rather than the fantastical elements.

The Mummy (1999)

Nonetheless The mom’The legacy of 1999 would normally be tarnished with its two sequels and reboot as each is worse than the last, the 1999 movie was never considered great when it was first released. But, a lot of ’90s kids saw it in theaters, and as these kids are now in their 30s, some might even be critical, which means it’s very respected and it’s also aged surprisingly well.

Audiences were nostalgic for practical sets and cinematography where not everything is shiny and pretty, and that’s The mom in few words. Not only that, but the film features some of the funniest characters of the 90s, and it was quite influential as other adventure films have completely elevated its structure, including the recently released Jungle cruise and even National treasure.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Dwayne Johnson seems to be making a name for himself as an adventure movie actor. While many might think he’s the actor for anything, as he’s the most profitable star working today, he’s been the lead actor in so many adventure films, including the 2017 sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Given that the concept has completely changed, as it is now a video game rather than a board game, and is as much of a body-swapping comedy as it is, few people believed it would be any good before its release. But Johnson and company proved these skeptics dead wrong, as the movie turned out great. The movie might be a little sillier compared to the Nicolas Cage-led series, but it will still fill that hole in adventure movie form. National treasure fans’ lives.

In the Blue (2005)

to the blue is a little more mature than National treasure, as it involves drug smuggling and has much more colorful language, but the 2005 release is one of the most underrated adventure films of the 2000s. The film follows a scuba diver who dreams of finding one of the many lost pirate ships in the Bahamas, but his life takes a turn for the worse when he finds the remains of a pirate ship. However, he also finds a crashed plane with bricks filled with cocaine.

to the blue is one of the most stressful scavenger hunt movies as the characters’ lives go from bad to worse after they make one mistake after another. The movie isn’t exactly a thrilling Disney adventure, but the sea-based adventure movie goes much deeper.

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Fool’s gold is another mature and grounded adventure film, and again follows a character looking for treasure in an exotic location, only this time it’s Australia. But while the movie is more mature, it still features everything that makes a great four-quadrant adventure movie.

The 2008 film is full of action, comedy and plenty of romance, and while it has a low score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a total audience delight and will satisfy any adventure movie fan. It looks like Matthew McConaughey loved adventure roles in the 2000s, as he also starred in the fun-filled Saharabut that was before he rebranded himself as a serious actor of Oscar caliber.

The Lost City (2022)

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock appeared twice on screen together in 2022. They recently appeared in Bullet trainand they also shared their screen time on the lost city. The last one is about a novelist who finds herself lost on an uncharted island with her cover model, and she hates every minute of it.

Like this Jungle cruise before that and National treasure before that, the film shows the unlikely couple growing closer as they try to survive in extremely strange circumstances. The movie is great for its supporting cast that includes Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, who plays an evil billionaire, creating some hilarious and embarrassing scenes.

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Adventures of Tintin it’s one of the most spectacular films of the 2010s, and it’s not talked about enough. The film is so technically advanced when it comes to its motion capture performances, it has incredible digital effects especially for the time, and at the heart of it all is a fantastic adventure story.

Director Steven Spielberg has brought the character to life more than any other adaptation, and the film takes audiences on a traveling adventure that stretches back to the Indiana Jones days. Not only that, but it features one of the greatest pirate movie scenes out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise too. The 2011 film captured lightning in a bottle, and fans are craving one. Tintin sequel.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

While any of Indiana Jones movies would be great to fill this in National Treasure 3 empty even Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, there is nothing more fitting than the third film, the last crusade. The movie was the final entry in a trilogy, and it ended perfectly with Indy literally riding into the sunset, and that’s exactly what the third movie did. National treasure it should be for Benjamin Franklin Gates.

It would be great to have more National treasure movies, but as it’s been 15 years since the second movie, where wanting another series of releases is too much to ask. There must be one more movie with Gates as the main character, and he must have the perfect send-off, especially since it will tackle the biggest question on page 42 of the president’s book. What if National Treasure 3 is up to half the quality of the last crusadefans are in for a treat.