10 tips to save your iPhone battery

There are several ways to prolong the life of the batteries of the devices and avoid and avoid the rush to plug the phone into an outlet.



As we use our cell phones for everyday activities, we notice a rapid depletion of the device’s battery.



As we use our cell phones for everyday activities, we notice a rapid drain on the battery and we are subject to using some features of other software or in your device’s own settings to boost and ensure your battery life. We soon think that the phone is defective or outdated and that we need to buy a new current one, right? Did you know that you can experience the same “problem” even with Apple’s latest generation devices? And how can we improve and ensure that your IOS battery has a few more years of life? In this article, we’ll give you 10 tips on how to save and boost your device’s battery life. Let’s go?

1 – Activate low power mode

Low power mode is one of the most effective tools to help save and decrease battery power consumption. By activating it, your device performs only the most essential functions, disabling all background activities and reducing its performance. This tool will be activated automatically, when the battery drops below 20% (this can be adjusted to your choice), but you can also activate it manually to keep your smartphone working longer (only if it is equal to or greater than 80%). How do I activate this function manually? Click on the Settings tool > Battery > Low Power Mode and turn it on. When enabled, the battery icon in the top right corner will turn yellow.

2 – Adjust the brightness and color temperature on the screen

When using the device in high resolution brightness, your battery will drain more quickly, especially on Apple devices with IOS 12/13/15 systems. You can reduce this consumption by activating automatic brightness for ambient light. How do I activate this function manually? Click the Adjustments tool > Accessibility > Screen and Text Size > Auto Brightness and turn it on. The device will adjust the brightness based on the ambient light, that is, it will increase the brightness if it detects that you are in shady places.

Remembering: if you are in a bright environment, your smartphone screen will turn off to save your device’s battery. You can also adjust brightness levels manually from Settings/Setting > Display & Brightness or from the home menu and adjust both ways on the slider bar. Note: You can enable the dark modewhich saves your IOS screen brightness consumption and the night shiftwhich controls colors by ambient light.

3 – Enable or Disable location services

Location services on IOS are mostly used for navigation applications, such as Google Maps or Waze, for example. They are great, however, they drain your battery very quickly and one way to avoid it is to turn off location services. How do I activate this function manually? Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Remembering that, by disabling this tool, applications that use location data will have their processes interrupted, stopping working, which affects some functions that need the locator active for security. Apple allows you to customize and define how most apps will use your device’s location data. For example: select an app, such as a map app, and choose from the following options: Never, Ask while using the app, or Always. By following the guidelines above, we managed to save and use our device’s battery for longer.

4 – Disable background app refresh

When we close any IOS application, we can notice that it will keep running in the background until it goes into sleep mode. When this occurs, apps can check for pending updates and this process drains your device’s entire battery life. We can disable the background app update tool or customize some apps that require more system updates. How do I disable this function manually? Click on Settings tool > General > Background app refresh and uncheck the enabled box for this feature to disable it or select the option to refresh only over Wi-Fi network. Note: When we disable this function in the app, there will be no impact on its functioning, however, it may take a longer wait time to update the information on your device.

5 – Decrease iPhone notifications

If your IOS device’s screen shows a preview of the notifications generated by your applications, be aware that they are consuming your device’s battery power. Fortunately, we have a way to stop these notifications to reduce and save your battery life. To do this, click on the Settings > Notifications tool and select the app you want to silence notification messages. Note: we can directly select the notification that we want to silence and by pressing it, we can deactivate it. Once this has been done, it is possible to identify this notification in the Notification Center without displaying on the lock screen, playing sound or showing a banner.

6 – Disable AirDrop, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

On Apple devices, there are three functions (AirDrop, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) that are active in order to make it easy and always have devices for you to connect. This tool, however, drains all your battery. To turn it off, the first, quickest solution would be to click on the notification bar, locate the AirDrop, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth icons and turn it off. Second, to turn them off, just go to General Tool > AirDrop > Receive Settings > Wi-Fi & Settings > Bluetooth. Remember to activate these services whenever necessary.

7 – Disable Siri Suggestions and Search

When we purchase an Apple device, we receive certain services. One of them is Siri (Digital Assistant). The device is sensational for performing voice search, artificial intelligence services with other Apple devices, however, it needs to work in the background, which causes a large consumption of your battery. If you want to turn it off, just click on the Settings tool > Siri & Search and uncheck all enabled suggestions.

8 – Disable – Voice Finder – Siri

Some current IOS devices use Siri to search for audio, and the tool is available, such as: “Hey, Siri”, to perform searches or activate a function on the smartphone without touching the iPhone. This tool is awesome, but it depends on a human command. When activated, it even consumes much of your device’s battery. If you don’t use this tool, I recommend turning it off in Settings > Siri & Search tools, where you can turn off “Hey Siri”, “Press side button for Siri”.

9 – Disable automatic updates

We always recommend keeping your device’s operating system up to date for best performance. This can be done automatically, however, each update keeps your device in the background, in the process it can drain your battery. What we recommend is turning them off to prolong your battery life. How do I disable these functions manually? Click on the Settings tool > App Store > App Updates and turn it off.

10 – Disable Analytics

At times we may send a bug report to the applications we use on IOS or even feedback. In this, if you are sharing data for analysis of your device with Apple or with third parties (Developers), even with the saving mode activated, these functions still work in the background, which drains your battery. I recommend that you disable this feature in the Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services tool to disable the iPhone Scan option.

BONUS: Disable System Services that use GPS

One of the most energy-consuming hardware in a cell phone is the antenna chip that connects to the GPS. Several apps – even iOS system items – are enabled by default. You can, of course, assess which ones are really needed. How do I disable these functions manually? 🡺 Settings > Privacy > Location Services. For specialist Juliana Quiesi, a technologist in Information Security, evaluating all applications that use GPS also helps to preserve your privacy, as it is not always in your best interest to let other people know where you have been. In addition, this collection of personal data by third-party applications monitors you without your knowledge, which can violate the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD) and contribute to your own cell phone spying on you. Discover ten situations in which your cell phone can spy on you and learn how to avoid them. There are many tips available for us to extend the life of your battery. I hope these tips will help you save your battery life. Here’s what you can do from now on to increase your iPhone’s battery life without having to plug your smartphone into an outlet. Do you want to delve deeper into the subject, have any questions, comments or want to share your experience on this topic? Write to me on Instagram: @davisalvesphd.

*This text does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Jovem Pan.