3 ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theories that actually came true

dragon house is in its first season on HBO, and the War of Thrones prequel has viewers looking to the future of the franchise. It also makes them reflect on the original series, which proved divisive with its final season. But whatever your thoughts War of Thrones Season 8 confirmed several popular fan theories. Here are three big ones that finally came true.

1. ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Theories Correctly Guessed Jon Snow’s Identity

One of the biggest War of Thrones theories circulating while the show was on air had to do with Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true identity. Season 8 revealed that he was not, in fact, Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) bastard, as viewers were led to believe. Instead, he was the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, who wed in secret after eloping together. This made him heir to the Iron Throne – a development that people predicted long before it actually happened.

George RR Martins A Song of Ice and Fire The series offers a lot of hints about Jon’s parentage, as does the HBO adaptation. Cheating on Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) has always felt out of character to Ned, and Rhaegar Targaryen’s character descriptions don’t match Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) take on what happened to Lyanna. Needless to say, viewers add two and two. And many of them were thrilled when their hunches were finally confirmed.

2. The Mad Queen Theory Come True in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) catches and burns King’s Landing during the penultimate episode of War of Thrones. And while many viewers were disappointed by this twist, others had been calling it for years. The Mad Queen theory was quite popular when War of Thrones Season 8 premiered. To be fair, your actions in War of Thrones Season 7 only strengthened the fans’ case. She does not have to burn Dickon Tarly (Tom Hopper) alongside her father, but she did.

Knowing what happened to the Mad King – and seeing how Daenerys dealt with her enemies over and over again – fans predicted that she would follow the same path as her father. Unfortunately, that’s exactly how things turned out. Dany’s mission to free the people of King’s Landing led her to become the kind of leader she set out to destroy. It was a sad day for fans of the character, but those who predicted her dark turn likely felt validated.

3. The final season confirmed Cleganebowl’s theories

The Mad Queen was just one of the fan theories confirmed during the penultimate episode of War of Thrones. The penultimate chapter also saw Cleganebowl finally happening. And after years of anticipation, viewers who expected the Hound (Rory McCann) to confront the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) were not disappointed.

Cleganebowl suggested that the Clegane brothers would eventually have a showdown, with Sandor fighting for justice after a well-earned redemption arc. And these things happen during “The Bells” – although their big fight isn’t quite as fans predicted. Many believed they would face each other during a trial by combat for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). This doesn’t work out as expected, but the two fight – and it results in both their deaths.

Despite having to say goodbye to the Hound – and getting a slightly different iteration of that theory – Cleganebowl was still overwhelmingly applauded. Amid so many divisive writing decisions, this one seemed to hold its own. Worth watching again, even after all these years.

