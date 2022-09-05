3 more capitals receive 5G this Monday (5)

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This Monday (5), the 5G technology of mobile telephony begins to work in three capitals: Fortaleza, Natal and Recife. The decision was taken last Thursday (1st) by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), which is linked to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

According to the rules in force, until November 28, the providers Claro, Tim and Vivo must have at least 63 activated 5G stations in Recife, 33 in Natal and 102 in Fortaleza.

In this way, the three capitals join Brasília (DF), where the 5G activation took place on July 6 this year. And also Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and João Pessoa (PB), where 5G came into force on July 29. In addition to São Paulo, which had the signal activated on August 4th and Curitiba (PR), Goiânia (GO) and Salvador (BA) on the 16th of the same month.

5G delay

In principle, the technology should be available in all capitals by the end of September. However, according to Anatel, it may be necessary to increase the deadline to enable the completion of the actions to vacate the 3.5 GHz band. Furthermore, it is necessary to resolve possible interferences in the reception of Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) stations.

In summary, if Anatel’s Board of Directors approves Gaispi’s suggestion, by October 28, the 3.5 GHz band should be available, free of interference, in Aracaju, Belém, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Macapá, Maceió, Manaus, Natal, Porto Velho, Recife, Rio Branco, São Luís and Teresina. That way, operators would have until November 27 to activate the service.

open TV

Therefore, whoever receives broadcast TV broadcasts through the satellite dish needs to adapt the equipment. In this way, avoid possible interference with this 3.5 GHz frequency band.

