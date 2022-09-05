5 productions in addition to “A Casa do Dragão” to learn more about the actor’s work!

Matt Smith became one of the most talked about names in recent weeks thanks to his powerful performance as Damon Targaryen in the HBO Max phenomenon series, The Dragon House.

but of Smith never been so popular in his life, the truth is that the career of this ‘sorry’ goes back years, with several iconic characters registered on his resume.

At 39 years old, Matt Smith is British and formally began his acting career in 2003 when he graduated in theater and creative writing from University of East Anglia.

From there, he landed several roles on TV and in the movies, some of which we will list below so you can learn more about the artist’s career. Check out!

Doctor Who – Seasons 5, 6 and 7 (2010 – 2012)

Starting with the series that gave the Matt Smith the first taste of world recognition.

The actor was the youngest actor to take on the role of Doctor Who in the classic BBC series for three consecutive seasons.

On the Serie, Doctor is an alien being who controls time and travels through the Universe, living adventures alongside different allies, fighting enemies and saving the world several times.

The Crown – Seasons 1 and 2 (2016 – 017)

In the Netflix biographical series about the British royal family, The Crown, Smith was responsible for giving life to the young version of the prince Philip during the first years of the Queen’s reign Elizabeth.

The actor played the character during the first two seasons of the series, which is currently about to release its fifth and penultimate season on streaming.

In The Crown, the public follows the life of the royal family since the coronation of Elizabeth as Queen of England in the 50s. The series addresses the most important historical moments of the Crown, in addition to the numerous controversies that followed the family over the decades.

Available in: Netflix

Patient Zero – Film (2018)

In this quasi-zombie movie, Smith It is Morgana man who, in the midst of a global pandemic of a virus that turns the infected into aggressive beings, decides to run away with his wife.

Both end up being attacked, however, while the wife of Morgan transforms, he inexplicably remains human, however, with the ability to understand the language used by the infected.

Now he will start a hunt to find the first patient of the new condition with the aim of finding a cure that can save his wife and the rest of humanity.

Available in: Amazon Prime with channel subscription look

Official Secrets – Film (2019)

Beside Keira Knightley, Matthew Good and Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith gives life to Martin Bright in this drama based on true history.

In the movie, Katherine Gun (Knightley) is a famous translator who ends up having access to important documents that prove the blackmail pressure exerted by the United States on six other countries that ended up supporting the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Last Night in Soho – Film (2021)

Finally, one of the most recent works by Matt Smith in the cinema was nominated for BAFTA, Last Night in Sohocritically acclaimed psychological horror.

In the movie, Eloise (Thomason McKenzie) is a young fashion designer who after moving to Soho, mysteriously happens to be transported in her sleep to the 1960s where begins to have visions of the life of the aspiring singer Sadie (Anya Taylor-Joy), who at that time had a love and business relationship with Jack (Smith).

The problem is that as time goes by, Eloise begins to realize that there is something dark in the story that follows.

And so, what did you think of the list we put together with productions by the actor from The Dragon House? Did you already know some of these productions? Tell us here in the comments.