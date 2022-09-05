5 Shows Like ‘Paper Girls’ Time-Travel Mischief Fans Should Watch

More than ever, fans agree that there’s plenty of good TV to watch everything. Therefore, most viewers need to be picky about which shows they will watch next. For fans of the Amazon Prime Video hit paper girls, many similar series will scratch the itch. Here are five shows like paper girls to add to your watchlist.

Actors Sofia Rosinsky and Riley Lai Nelet in a scene from ‘Paper Girls’ | Anjali Pinto/Prime Video, © Amazon Studios

‘Stranger Things’ (2016-present)

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/b9EkMc79ZSU?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

very similar to paper girls, this hit follows a group of youngsters in the 1980s who engage in supernatural shenanigans. It is clear, Weird stuff involves monsters from a parallel dimension and a girl (Millie Bobby Brown) with telekinetic powers. But the DNA behind the premises of the two series is certainly undeniable. All four seasons of Weird stuff are now streaming on Netflix.

‘Outlander’ (2014-present)

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KAS01FFj1fQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

paper girls sees the titular foursome getting caught in the middle of a war between time travelers. In the same way, outlander follows a World War II nurse (Caitríona Balfe) who travels through time and ends up in 1743. There, she falls in love with a warrior (Sam Heughan) and becomes involved in a historic rebellion. outlander is primarily available on Starz, but most seasons are also available on Netflix. A seventh season is in the works.

‘Orphan Black’ (2013-2017)

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/do_BCA-vR9E?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Tatiana Maslany is getting a lot of attention for her role as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the new series from Marvel Studios She-Hulk on Disney+. But the fans of paper girls‘ time travel shenanigans might want to check out Maslany’s groundbreaking role in black orphan, which aired on BBC America in the United States. She plays several roles in the series, which involves a group of clones targeted for assassination. While not available on any streaming platform, black orphan is available for purchase on most on-demand services.

‘The Discovery of the Witches’ (2018–2022)

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/24ijo0mco-0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

As the title implies, The Discovery of the Witches it has more to do with magic than time travel, though it eventually involves the latter. Based on the book series by Deborah Harkness, the series follows a witch (Teresa Palmer) and a vampire (Matthew Goode) who face off against magical creatures. Fans of paper girls have perhaps the lowest barrier to entry for this one. Although it is a co-production of Sundance Now and Shudder, the first season is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Loki’ (2021-present)

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/nW948Va-l10?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

paper girls is based on the eponymous comic book written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. Likewise, Loki sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a revolving tour of the multiverse. Both shows embrace storytelling possibilities that seem possible only in the world of comics. Loki is streaming on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Loki’ Season 2 Release Date Could Change Loki’s Impact on the MCU