5G arrives this Monday in Fortaleza, Natal and Recife

Unsplash/Jonas Leupe 5G is released in three capitals today

5G will be available this Monday (5th) in Fortaleza, Natal and Recife. With the release, 15 Brazilian capitals have access to the fifth generation of mobile internet.

At this first moment, 5G is restricted to only a few points in each of the cities. Until November 28, the companies Claro, Tim and Vivo must implement at least 102 5G stations in Fortaleza, 63 in Recife and 33 in Natal, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

5G has previously been released in Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Vitória.

When does 5G reach all capitals?

On August 18, Anatel approved the decision of Gaispi, the group responsible for implementing 5G in Brazil, to delay the arrival of 5G in capitals by 60 days.

The deadline was extended for technical reasons, in order to allow the completion of actions to vacate the 3.5 GHz band and mitigation of possible interference. Now, the 12 missing capitals must have their release completed by October 28th. It is possible that the cleaning of the lane will be completed earlier in some locations, as happened in Fortaleza, Natal and Recife.

Then, telecommunications companies have until November 28 to activate the 5G signal in these locations. So far, however, the release of the band by Anatel and the activation of the signal by the telecoms have taken place on the same day in all capitals that have already received 5G, since it is in the interest of companies to start testing the network as soon as possible. This is because the inspection of the quality of the signal only happens after the mandatory period of activation of the signal.





