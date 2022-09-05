5G signal is released in Natal from this Monday (5); see first neighborhoods served | large northern river

From this Monday (5), the 5G internet signal begins to be released in Natal. At least 15 districts of the capital of Potiguar are already receiving the fifth generation of the mobile service, according to the operators responsible for the distribution.

The release for the start of 5G operation was confirmed by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for the capital of Potiguar and two other capitals – Fortaleza and Recife – at a meeting held on September 1st.

According to the agency, operators that acquired the 3.5 GHz band in the 5G tender, held last year, can now activate stations with the technology.

The decision was taken by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems created by Anatel.

Until November 28, when the public notice obligation expires, the providers Claro, Tim and Vivo must have at least 33 5G stations in Natal.

According to operators Tim and Vivo, the signal goes live in the following districts of Natal:

Rosemary (Tim)

Red Clay (Tim and Vivo)

Candelaria (Tim)

Soft Grass (Tim)

Center (Tim)

Lagoa Nova (Tim)

Lagoa Seca (Tim and Vivo)

Mother Luiza (Tim)

Neopolis (Tim)

New Discovery (Tim)

Pajuçara (Tim)

Petropolis (Tim)

Ponta Negra (Tim and Vivo)

Redinha (Tim)

Tirol (Tim and Vivo)

Vivo stated that it is also in the process of implementing the signal for the neighborhoods of Alecrim, Capim Macio, Cidade Alta, Nova Descoberta, Parque das Dunas, Petrópolis and Praia do Meio. O g1 contacted Claro, but did not receive a response on the neighborhoods served until the last update of this article.

The cities of Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Goiânia, João Pessoa, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Vitória already have 5G stations in operation.

The 3.5 GHz band is the one that guarantees the best potential of the fifth generation, according to Anatel.

According to Vivo, with the new network, at this first moment, customers will have faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia content or in high resolution online games, for example. User speed experience will be up to ten times faster than 4G. The new technology is expected to download a 1GB file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic at the time.

According to Tim, 5G Standalone will have browsing speeds up to a hundred times higher than on the 4G network and consumers will be able, for example, to download a full movie in seconds. Those who work from home will be able to download and send heavy documents almost instantly and professionals who use the cloud or need to send large volumes of data will have more agility and speed in transfers.

Another advantage of 5G is to support more simultaneous accesses, being able to connect thousands of devices per square kilometer at the same time and with navigation quality.

Also according to the company, the technology should also impact mainly the corporate market, enabling the so-called Industry 4.0 and the use of solutions related to the Internet of Things. Technology can stimulate the growth of sectors of the economy, such as education, health, transport and security, among others.