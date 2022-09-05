5G signal is released in Natal; see list of first served neighborhoods

Today begins the release of the 5G signal in Natal. At least 15 districts of the capital are already receiving the mobile service, according to the operators responsible for the distribution.

According to operators Tim and Vivo, the following neighborhoods already have an active signal:

Rosemary (Tim)

Red Clay (Tim and Vivo)

Candelaria (Tim)

Soft Grass (Tim)

Center (Tim)

Lagoa Nova (Tim)

Lagoa Seca (Tim and Vivo)

Mother Luiza (Tim)

Neopolis (Tim)

New Discovery (Tim)

Pajuçara (Tim)

Petropolis (Tim)

Ponta Negra (Tim and Vivo)

Redinha (Tim)

Tirol (Tim and Vivo)

Vivo stated that it is in the process of implementing the signal for the neighborhoods of Alecrim, Capim Macio, Cidade Alta, Nova Descoberta, Parque das Dunas, Petrópolis and Praia do Meio.

The initial 5G activation schedule in Brazil provided that the initial signal would be available throughout the country at the end of September, but in the first half of August, as recommended by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems (Gaispi ), Anatel extended the deadline by up to two months, due to a delay in importing equipment.

As a result, in the other 12 capitals where the service is not yet available, companies will have until November 27 to connect the stations and start offering the 5G signal.

Fifth generation

The newest generation of mobile internet, 5G technology offers an average speed of 1 Gigabit (Gbps), ten times higher than the 4G signal, with the possibility of reaching up to 20 Gbps. In addition, the signal has lower latency (delay) in data transmission.

To have access to 5G technology, the customer must have a SIM card and a device that accepts the connection, in addition to being in the operator’s coverage area. So far, Anatel has certified and approved 83 models of cell phones to receive the 5G signal.

With information from G1/RN and Agência Brasil