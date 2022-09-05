ABC holds important draw at Barradão and is three points away from access – 04/09/2022 – News

Despite not being able to maintain the 100% performance that it had been showing in group C, ABC left the Barradão stadium with a result considered positive by coach Fernando Marchiori. The 0-0 draw against Vitória, left the team very close to qualifying for next year’s Série B, based on the ratings recorded in previous years, where whoever managed to break the nine-point barrier won access. Theoretically, the abecedists will only need three more points in every round of group C.

Renne Carvalho/ABC FC ABC and Vitória draw goalless at Barradão

ABC played a well-balanced match against Vitória, who practically did not endanger the white-and-white defense. If there had to be a winner, it would have to be the potiguar team, which still hit a ball on the post, with Felipinho, who kicked from long distance.

The red-black team did not have a good first half and the fans lost patience with the team due to lack of initiative, since the Bahians could not get out of the strong abecedista marking.

With the result, the team is returning to the leadership of group C, stolen by Figueirense, who yesterday beat Paysandu by 2 to 1, reached the same six points, but had an advantage in the tiebreaker criteria.

In the second stage, the potiguar team also started scaring, after a free kick by Marcos Vinícius, Icaro went up behind the red-black defense, but saw the ball go out just a little bit, due to a slight deflection by the opponent, which the referee did not saw and failed to score the corner.

Acting with tranquility and strong in their defensive block, Alvinegro expected the initiative of the hosts, who were also afraid to open up and take a goal, since a second consecutive defeat would greatly reduce the chances of classification of Leão.

It was precisely exploiting a pass error that Fábio Lima stole a ball in midfield, went down at speed and passed it to Henan, who was unable to control the ball well and lost precious time to finish, allowing the arrival of the defender, who deflected the kick and deflected to a corner.

Taking advantage of Bahia’s desperation, the potiguars tried to exchange passes with great tranquility and, with that, from time to time they managed to step into the opponent’s area, causing some scares. The clearest chance for Rubro Negro came in the 32nd minute, when Hitalo received a ball in the area, in the back of the defender, tried to put it in the opposite corner of the abecedista goalkeeper who did well in the bid and held it firmly.

Then it was Dalton’s turn to save Vitória, also in a raised ball in the Bahia area, which Felipinho surprised when he closed in the bid and completed, in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper managed to deflect to a corner in the scare and avoid the alvinegro goal.

After that move, Vitória threw itself into the attack, in a kind of vale tudo, seeking the first goal, at any cost. The draw did not serve the Bahians, who despite keeping their distance to Alvinegro, would define their life in the competition in Natal, where ABC has one of the best results of the season.

Faced with the intention of the hosts, Fernando Marchiori tried to renew the breath of the Natal team, making wholesale changes, since the result was considered positive for the club. So the team regained attack strength and returned to scare the Bahia goalkeeper. Already totally disorganized on the field, Vitória could no longer scare.