Abel talks about having Veiga in the semifinals; see Palmeiras’ options in Libertadores | palm trees

Abel Ferreira does not want to give clues about the situation of Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras’ main doubt for the decision against Athletico-PR, on Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

After the draw with Bragantino, on Saturday, the coach was asked if he can count on the midfielder, who is undergoing treatment after suffering a sprained ankle in the first leg against Hurricane. The coach preferred to talk.

– Let’s wait for Tuesday. Then you’ll know if Veiga plays, or if he plays another. Since the beginning of the year I said that this season was going to test our physical limits, so let’s see what happens. We have to recover well. I believe that we have a whole team to be able, on Tuesday, to choose those who will guarantee us the best performance with the intention of reaching the final – he replied.

Palmeiras does the last training session before the clash with Libertadores this Monday, which makes the presence of the shirt 23 in the starting lineup more difficult.

There are therefore three other options to complete the team. Bruno Tabata made his first game as a starter on Saturday and is a candidate for not changing the team’s style so much. With shirt 27, Rony continues as a striker, with Gustavo Scarpa and Dudu on the sides.

In the first game, Abel started López for not having Scarpa, suspended, but shirt 18 missed the great chance alviverde in the Arena da Baixada, at five minutes, and then participated little in the game. Against Bragantino he also started and once again it didn’t go well.

The Argentine’s entry would make Rony move to the side, but Flaco López’s recent performances do not guarantee his permanence in the team.

If the option is for more speed in attack, Wesley is the other name, although he hasn’t accumulated great performances recently either.

After saving most of the team in the Brasileirão, the tendency is for Palmeiras to face Athletico-PR with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Bruno Tabata (Lopez), Dudu and Ron.

With a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, Verdão needs a victory by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties, since the away goal is not a tiebreaker. Victories by two goals or more give Abel Ferreira’s team the qualification for the third straight final of Libertadores.

