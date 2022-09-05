Absurd! Haaland beats Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo records; Striker is only behind Pele

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Manchester City forward is piling up a goal under Guardiola’s command

At 22, Erling Haaland has better numbers than Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland is considered one of the best players in the world. At 22, signed by Manchester City, the number 9 still has a lot of growth potential, according to sports commentators.

But at the age of 22, Haaland has better numbers than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldoplayers who have rivaled in the dispute for the title of best player in the world for the last 15 years.

A survey carried out by journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues, from the UOL, Haaland has 165 goals in 210 career games. Average of 0.79 goals per match. Higher number than the stars Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Messi: 92 goals in 200 games (0.46 goals/game);
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 64 goals in 215 games (0.25 goals/game);

Just behind Pele

Rodolfo Rodrigues also made the comparison with two stars of Brazilian football: Neymar and Pelé.

  • Neymar: 178 goals in 304 games (0.59 goals/game);
  • Pele: 333 goals in 260 games (1.28 goals/game)

