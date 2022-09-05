After 15 years, Warner Brothers will bring to theaters the horror classic Tales of Halloween

Released at festivals in 2007, Trick ‘r Treat left many fans excited, but ended up only being released on DVD in 2009.

Fans of the horror classic Tales of Halloween (2007) will finally be able to enjoy it on the big screen (Photo: YouTube/Legendary/Reproduction)

The movie Tales of Halloween (Trick ‘r Treat, 2007), directed by Michael Dougherty (Godzilla vs Kong), has reached milestones in the 15 years since its release at the Butt-Numb-a-Thon festival in Austin, Texas ( USA), which many horror films don’t even dream of reaching, as a comic adaptation and even serving as an inspiration for a part of the Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal’s Florida park (USA).

However, somehow Dougherty’s film was never properly screened in theaters, being released straight to DVD in 2009 without making it to the big screen. Now, Warner Brothers is ready to remedy that. According to a post shared on Twitter, on the official profile of WB Classic Films, the movie Tales of Halloween will be shown in the American network of cinemas Regal in time to celebrate Halloween (October 31).

The announcement of the exhibition on the big screen of the cult feature, in an unprecedented way, left many netizens and horror movie fans excited.

Trick ‘r Treat is considered a horror classic from writer and director Michael Dougherty and tells four stories set on Halloween that feature a mysterious and scary character named Sam (Quinn Lord), who wears orange pajamas and a fabric bag over his head, featuring black buttons for eyes and a seam representing the mouth.

In addition to presenting us with one of the most terrifying and “cute” horror characters in movie history, the feature stars Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Dylan Baker (Happiness), with the supporting cast of actors Brian Cox, Leslie Bibb and Lauren Lee Smith.

The connected stories in Tales of Halloween are dark, with some humorous touches, though one, titled Halloween School Bus Massacre, is quite harrowing.

Trick ‘r Treat had generated a lot of hype among horror movie fans in 2007 and 2008, when it was shown at festivals and even at the San Diego Comic-Con fair, but ended up going straight to residencies in DVD format in 2009. strange decision by Warner Bros. left a lot of people disappointed at the time.

Tickets for the highly anticipated horror film from 15 years ago are now available on the Regal website in the US, with screenings starting October 6th.