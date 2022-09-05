After returning 30%, crypto strategy “dies” with market crisis

Despite being the newest asset class on the market, cryptocurrencies already have a well-developed derivatives system, with different strategy options when investing. However, options that until last year could pay 30% per year in interest, now do not give much return – and it may take time for the scenario to be positive again.

If before this crypto derivatives market was restricted to more experienced retail investors, recently there has been a large entry of banks, managers and large institutions, the so-called institutional investors, who have large amounts to operate.

With this massive presence of institutions in this market, the volume of derivatives traded today is practically three times greater than in the spot market. In July, data from aggregator CryptoCompare showed derivatives contracts traded around $3.2 trillion, while spot volume stood at $1.4 trillion, the lowest since December 2020.

Derivative is nothing more than a contract that derives its value from an underlying asset, reference rate or index. In the case of crypto-assets, futures and options contracts are mainly used, which offer investment strategies with protection (hedge), in dollars, and which can give returns well above more traditional assets, such as fixed income.

On the other hand, the higher return is linked to the higher risk of this market, in addition to being unregulated products. “The crypto asset market has a particularity, it is very developed when looking at derivatives. Despite being mostly unregulated products, they are products that have a sophistication, both in terms of trading, risk management, and leverage”, explains Guilherme Rebane, Head for Latin America at OSL.

Using derivatives is a way investors find to leverage their investments, and in the case of cryptos there is a specific derivative called a perpetual swap, which is a futures contract that has no expiration date. This product closely follows the spot price of the cryptocurrency, which in most cases is Bitcoin (BTC).

In general, two variants are taken into account in a derivatives transaction: risk and price expectation. If there is an asset that tends to appreciate over time, the premium on futures contracts tends to be higher, as well as the issue of risk: the riskier that asset is, the greater the return that rates will pay.

“This premium is an arbitrage that you can do and that pays a fee, which is what we call a ‘cash and carry’ operation. As a speculator, I can buy the asset and sell the futures contract, that is, my risk in relation to the fluctuation of the asset is zero because I am hedged, but I am gaining this differential over time, the greater this differential, the more I earn . That’s an implied interest rate,” says Rebane.

Fat cows were left behind

Widely used by large institutions and managers, this strategy came to pay high premiums in 2021. The combination of a positive sentiment on futures prices, a still low demand, while interest rates in the United States were close to zero and inflation was of 4%, gains surpassed 25% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world’s largest commodity exchange.

Thinking about large banks and institutions, the return made sense since the cost of funding was low: “Basically, I borrow money from the bank at 1% or 2% and invest, I do an operation that is fully hedged and this operation has given 30 % in dollars per year, is a lot”, says the OSL executive.

In the second half of the year, the return dropped sharply, but even so, operators who used cash and carry still pocketed at least 5% real return in late October and early November. But, with interest rates rising this year and inflation hitting 8%, real yields were negative at certain points in the first half of the year.

Combined with all this, the excessive increase in investors using these operations also brought down the premium, which reached 3% on some exchanges. However, Rebane says that the market needs to find the so-called “break even”, or equilibrium point, where there is an adjustment on the demand and risk of the asset, maintaining a still positive return for those who operate.

“When we look at the fees, they are paying 3.5% per year on some exchanges, but theoretically it is a fee that has to be adjusted to the cost of capital, I have to adjust the fee that I will pay from according to the risk-free interest rate according to the risk of the asset class. In the same way, if there is a problem of systemic risk, which several institutions, several entities that practice rent start to fail, there has to be a much higher premium in this story”, he explains, saying that it makes no sense for the return to be zero.

Will premiums rise again?

Rebane points out that in recent weeks there has been a drop in the rates of futures contracts with shorter maturities related to Bitcoin. “I think the market has lost a bit of interest in this strategy and has somewhat deleveraged BTC positions.”

According to him, this is related not only to the fall in the price of cryptocurrency and the greater aversion in the market, but also to a greater interest with the Ethereum (ETH) Merge update, scheduled for September, leading investors to bet more on this asset recently. .

On the side of longer rates, the return is below 2%, indicating little market appetite, driven mainly by the drop in demand from end buyers, mainly retail investors.

“Given the macro scenario with a lot of uncertainty, which has made investors cautious in relation to alternative assets, such as cryptocurrencies, I would not expect a considerable buyer flow to the point of causing these rates to shift and come to open to levels higher than what they have been negotiating this year”, evaluates the specialist.

“We are dependent on the final flow, mainly from retail, we have seen an increasing institutional adoption, but I think it is important that this actually reflects the flow coming from retail to actually bring a more speculative bias to the market so that he will have more premium in fees again”, he concludes.

