Afternoon Session: 'Trolls' is this Monday's attraction (09/5)

posted on 09/05/2022 00:00


(credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC/ Disclosure)

Poppy is the leader of the Trolls and is known for being insanely happy. Everyone in the village where they live is scared of the arrival of the hungry giant Berguen, who kidnaps several Trolls to feed. Poppy must join forces with the grumpy, grumpy Branch to save her friends. During the journey, initially enemies, as they overcome challenges together, they realize that they match more than they imagine. This is the plot of Trolls, a film shown at this Monday’s Afternoon Session (09/05), on Rede Globo.

The 2016 animation stars Anna Kendrick;Christine Baranski;Christopher Mintz-Plasse;Gwen Stefani;Justin Timberlake;Russell Brand;Zooey Deschanel with Direction by Mike Mitchell and Walt Dohrn.

Check out the trailer:

