Alice Braga and her girlfriend, Bianca Comparato, enjoy Luísa Sonza’s concert at Rock in Rio – Quem

Bianca Comparato and Alice Braga (Photo: Leo Franco/Agnews)

Alice Braga and the girlfriend, Bianca Comparatoenjoyed the show together Luisa Sonza this Sunday (4th) on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio. the actress of Eduardo and Monica accompanied the presentation while holding a flag written “Amazônia Livre”.

With a very reserved relationship, the actresses attended the festival’s Pop Day, which also features concerts by IZA, Demi Lovato, Justin bieber among other artists.

In January 2020, Alice’s advice confirmed the actress’ relationship with Bianca. The two had been together for about five years. and since Alice lives and works in the United States, they were in a long-distance relationship before the quarantine. At the end of last year, Bianca honored her girlfriend at the premiere of Eduardo and Monicain Sao Paulo.

the show of Luisa Sonza took place on the Sunset Stage and featured tribute to Marília Mendonçaspecial participation of Marina Sena and even Whindersson Nunes in the audience.

