AMC airs “Greatest Hits” special every Wednesday at 10pm

The month of September begins with unmissable attractions in the AMC. Check out every Wednesday, always at 10 pm, the exhibition of epic adventures, such as, ”A Gentleman’s Heart”, ”The Husbands”, ”Pixel” and, ”As If It Was The First Time” ‘, always guaranteeing moments to take the fire away, overwhelming passions and lots of laughter.

Gentleman’s Heart

Opening the special “Grandes Sucessos”, check out next Wednesday, 07/09, the exhibition of the classic “Coração de Cavalheiro”. Directed by Brian Helgeland (“Legends of Crime”), and starring Heath Leadger (“The Dark Knight”), the film follows a young squire who feeds his desire for glory by creating the identity of a gentleman after the death of his brother. teacher.

the cheaters

On the 14th, laughter is guaranteed with the screening of “As Trapaceiras”. In the comedy led by Anne Hathaway (“Les Miserables”) and Rebel Wilson (“Back to the Prom”), two deceitful women team up to bring down the men who wronged them.

pixels

The following week, the special “Grandes Sucessos” presents the comedy “Pixels” on the 21st. In the film, an alien race creates monsters inspired by 1980s video games to conquer Earth, and five gaming experts from the era are summoned to fight the extraterrestrials’ plan and save the planet.

as if it was the first time

Closing the program, the last Wednesday of September, 28, features the screening of the classic romantic-comedy “As if it were the First Time”. Starring Drew Barrymore (“Charlie’s Angels”) and Adam Sandler (“Grown Ups”). In the plot, Henry (Sandler) is a man afraid of commitment, until he meets the beautiful Lucy (Barrymore). But when he believes he has finally found the girl of his dreams, he discovers she has short-term memory and forgets everything that happened at the end of the day.

The productions present in the special can also be seen on the VoD services that offer AMC in their programming.