América grows in the second half and opens a good advantage over São Bernardo in the fight for a spot in the final – 04/09/2022 – News

With a goal from captain Jean Pierre and another from Iago, América managed to break through the strong defensive block of São Bernardo and take a good advantage for the next clash between the clubs that will define a spot in the final of Serie D. With the result of 2 to 0, Alvirrubro can even lose by a goal difference that will still be a finalist. The Paulistas only serve a victory equal to or greater than two goals.

Magnus Nascimento America’s first goal celebration

With another large audience at the Dunas arena, América entered the field willing to open up an advantage in the first game of the semifinal and went on to face São Bernardo, who has the best defense in Série D, and had to turn around to not be leaked soon. in the opening minutes, given the voluptuousness of the potiguar team.

Sometimes with Elvinho, using speed on the right side, sometimes on the left with Iago, the São Paulo team had to use the artifice of the free kick to stop the white-hot striker and was almost surprised by a kick by Felipinho that hit the crossbar, after the direct shot was taken. .

After the first quarter of the match, the visiting team managed to contain the pressure and started to frequent the attacking field more. He had a sequence of five corners, I want America for four minutes inside the penalty area. In addition, they advanced the marking in the exit of the ball, forcing the goalkeeper Bruno to look for exits through the kicks.

São Bernardo created a good chance at 21, after Guilherme Queiroz received a good pass and hit, for the good defense of the potiguar goalkeeper. Bruno Pianissolla returned to work taking the ball from Guilherme Queiroz’s feet in the second direct duel between the two, in which the goalkeeper got the better of it.

The Paulistas took control of the game and despite not exerting very strong pressure, they occupied the American defensive field. The owners of the house, cornered by the marking, tried to leave at speed, but they were very well marked. Even so, in one of the times he managed to escape and in a raised ball in the area Everton managed to deflect, but defender Islan managed to alleviate the danger.

São Bernardo started to scare again with Guilherme Queiroz, who received a good pass from defender Islan, venturing into the attack and hit, for another good defense by Bruno closing the initial stage.

The second half started like the first, with América on top and Téssio, who scored the first goal, immediately gave goalkeeper Alex Alves a big scare, who stretched out to deflect the American athlete’s kick, but still had to count on the fundamental help of the beam to not be hollowed out.

But unlike the previous stage, Alvirrubro was more purposeful at the front, opening the scoring in the 9th minute, after Wallace Pernambucano went higher than everyone else, in a corner kick, hit the crossbar and on the rebound, the defender and captain, Jean Pierre, dived with a little fish and pushed the ball to the back of the net. That was only the defender’s second goal for the club.

The accurate blow left São Bernardo astonished and the Potiguar club kept the pressure, created a chance to expand, but when it didn’t sin in the conclusion, the attackers took a long time to make decisions, allowing the defense to cut.

But the accurate blow lost its effect in less than ten minutes, at 19 minutes, Bruno saved the tie, in a ball deflected by Ítalo Barbosa, with a header, in the small area. América responded with Wallace Pernambucano, heading a ball raised by Téssio in the area, in which he, despite being free, could not determine the correct direction.

With total control of the situation on the field, América still took advantage of the rises of São Bernardo, even after looking for the damage, they went up and left the defense open.

In one of those shots, Iago received a nice shot, but missed the conclusion, wasting another good opportunity to widen the gap at Arena das Dunas. The same Iago later received a good pass from Frank, but he hit with little force, making life easier for goalkeeper Alex Alves.

But a self-respecting scorer never gives up and on the third good opportunity, after a failure in the ball out of the São Paulo defenders, Luiz Maranhão shared with an opponent and the ball was free for Iago, hit hard, crossed, and scored the second American in the last move of the match

Now América can even lose by a goal difference in the return game, next Sunday, in São Paulo, to reach the Serie D final.