App detects Covid from people’s voices with 89% accuracy – News

A team of scientists, experts in AI (artificial intelligence), has developed a mobile app that detects cases of Covid-19 in people’s voices more accurately and quickly than the antigen tests used so far.

The system, which is being presented this Monday (5) at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society in Barcelona (Spain), is also cheaper than antigen tests, which means it can be used in countries low-income households where these tests are expensive or difficult to do. take it

According to Wafaa Aljbawi, a researcher at the Institute of Data Science at the University of Maastricht (Netherlands), this AI model has an accuracy of 89%, a percentage that in the case of tests varies according to the brand.

“Our results are promising and suggest that voice recordings and tuned AI algorithms can be highly accurate in determining which patients have Covid-19,” he says.

“These tests are free and easy to interpret. In addition, they can be remote virtual tests and their response time is less than one minute so they can be used, for example, at entry points of large agglomerations to ensure rapid detection. population”, he goes on.

Covid usually affects the upper respiratory tract and vocal cords, causing changes in a person’s voice.

From there, Aljbawi, Sami Simons, a pulmonologist at Maastricht University Medical Center, and Visara Urovi, from the Data Science Institute, investigated whether it was possible to use AI to analyze voices and detect infections.

To do this, they used the open app “Covid-19 Sounds”, created by the University of Cambridge to study coronavirus symptoms, a database containing 893 audio samples from 4,352 healthy and unhealthy participants, 308 of whom were tested positive for Covid-19.

The application is installed on the user’s cell phone, the participant must provide basic information, data about their medical history and habits such as smoking, and then they are asked to record their breathing, coughing and voice.

Using the voice analysis technique called Mel’s spectrogram analysis, which identifies different voice characteristics such as volume, power and variation, they were able to decompose the different properties of the participants’ voices.

Then, to distinguish the voice of Covid-19 patients from healthy ones, the scientists built different artificial intelligence models and studied which one worked best to classify cases.

The “Long-Short Term Memory” (LSTM) model, based on neural networks that mimic the way the human brain operates and recognize the underlying relationships in the data, achieved an accuracy of 89% in correctly detecting positive cases and 83% of the negatives.

Study results will be validated in a larger study with 53,449 audio samples from 36,116 participants.