Apple just released a rare update for older iPhones and iPads

The operating system of apps has raised several concerns because consumers value durability. Some people hardly change devices quickly, so it is possible to continue for years using the same processor. Therefore, certain security updates are necessary, seeking to serve those who continue with old models.

iOS system update

Apple will soon release the new iOS 16 system, a generation that features different settings. In this case, only recent equipment can adapt to the features that have undergone improvements. However, an alert forced a proposal for intervention due to constant failures that could result in hacker attacks.

updated devices

The models of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch continued with iOS 12.5.6, failing to update the interface. This only compromises the usability of the apps, yet many continue to buy these items thanks to the cost benefit, due to the possibility of saving a lot on the final price.

Weaknesses detected

Unfortunately, security experts apple detected the threat CVE-2022-32893, which enhances the action of hackers. The fix was made quickly, requiring users to accept the mechanisms. What they didn’t expect was that this risk affected all products that were still on the line, being resold. Devices that are around 10 years old were also considered.

See the list of devices that should receive iOS 12.5.6:

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

iPhone 5S

6th generation iPod Touch

1st generation iPad Air

iPad mini 2nd and 3rd generation

Although it is an update, it must be understood that the fix only affects security. Many digital tools will not be improved as per the latest features. However, it does ensure that people with older models have the opportunity to remain safe.