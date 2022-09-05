“Apple Watch Pro” cases and renders show new button [atualizado]

As many have followed, Apple is expected to launch three new models of the Apple Watch this year — more precisely this Wednesday — including the ‌”Apple Watch Series 8‌”, the new generation of the Apple Watch SE and the unprecedented “Apple Watch Pro”.

As the last model is perhaps the most speculated of the three, several sources have published information that may reveal more details about the device – and, according to alleged images of cases and renders released today, we can see some changes that should appear in the long-awaited new top-of-the-line model.

cases

An image released by leaker UnclePan on Weibo — and shared by DuanRui on Twitter — of a supposed case for the “Apple Watch Pro” shows that, even though the watch case has rounded edges, the screen may be more flush with the edge than on existing models.

There are also new cutouts suggesting not only larger buttons (but the Digital Crown), but also a possible new button on the side where today we only see the speakers – which could also have a new design.

In response to the image above, the leaker Sonny Dickson also posted some photos that show what appears to be a case and bracelet created for the watch. There is no information on the function of the possible extra fitness button, but one can expect this to be related to the device’s advanced training and fitness options.

Finally, the well-known leaker of accessories Majin Bu addressed the above possibilities by releasing another image of an alleged case for the “Apple Watch Pro”. According to him, the device will have two buttons and the space in the upper left corner will be for the speaker, while the power button and the Digital Crown must remain in the same position.

renders

In addition to the alleged accessories mentioned above, new CAD images of the “Apple Watch Pro” were shared by the 91 Mobileswhich provide a closer look at the device’s supposed design.

You renders lines up with the details seen on the cases above, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch — below three holes that are likely the speaker openings.

As for the Digital Crown, the images reveal a much more robust look compared to the current version. Additionally, it and the side button appear to be housed in a new chassis ledge on the right side. Finally, you can see the screen completely flat — but still with edges.

Apple Watch Series 7

Update 09/05/2022 at 1:38 pm

the journalist Mark Gurmangives Bloombergsaid just now that the renders above disclosed by 91 Mobiles represent, in fact, the design of the “Apple Watch Pro”.

He did, however, make some points about the device’s design: as mentioned above, Gurman also believes that the device will not have flat edges — but rounded edges like the Apple Watch Series 7. About the supposed new button on the side of the case, he said that its function can be programmed by the user to perform any type of action — such as opening a specific app, activating a feature or starting an exercise.

A couple of things I’d point out regarding the Apple Watch Pro design:

– On the flat sides. They are rounded like the Series 7.

We have one more (good) reason to believe in the aforementioned news, therefore.